That 2016 Trend Is Blowing Up — But What Really Happened That Year?

Social media users are pulling 2016 nostalgia back into the spotlight, calling it one of the most iconic years in recent pop culture history. From viral music moments to unforgettable internet crazes, here’s a look back at what actually made 2016 such a memorable moment in time.

Beyoncé Drops Lemonade

In April 2016, Beyoncé surprised the world with Lemonade, her sixth studio album released as a visual project alongside an HBO film. The work blended multiple genres, from R&B and rock to soul and country, and explored themes of race, resilience, and healing. Let’s not forget, she had everyone wearing “Lemonade Braids.”

The Mannequin Challenge and Black Beatles

One of the biggest viral trends of the year was the Mannequin Challenge, where people stayed perfectly still while a camera moved around them. The craze spread like wildfire across social media, and the song most associated with it was “Black Beatles” by Rae Sremmurd, which surged to the top of the charts largely thanks to the challenge. Celebrities, athletes, and even politicians took part in the videos.

Stranger Things Premieres

2016 also marked the debut of Stranger Things on Netflix, a sci‑fi thriller with heavy ’80s nostalgia that quickly became a cultural phenomenon. Its mix of mystery, supernatural thrills, and memorable young characters captured audiences worldwide and helped spark a wave of retro pop culture revival.

Harambe the Gorilla

One of the most talked‑about and controversial moments online came from the Cincinnati Zoo. A young child fell into a gorilla enclosure, and zoo officials made the difficult decision to shoot and kill Harambe the gorilla to protect the child. The incident sparked a huge reaction on social media, where Harambe quickly became a meme and a symbol for internet discourse.

Donald Trump Wins the 2016 Election

On the political front, 2016 was defined by the unexpected victory of Donald Trump in the U.S. presidential election, defeating Hillary Clinton. The result polarized the nation and shaped political conversations for years to come, becoming one of the most debated events in modern U.S. history.

Whether you lived through it the first time or you’re just catching up now, these are some of the moments that defined 2016’s place in internet and pop history.