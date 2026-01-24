Emergency Shelters Open In Raleigh & Wake Forest

Important Reminders



Wake Forest Power



In the event power outages occur, Wake Forest Power crews are prepared and ready to respond. However, restoration efforts may be delayed by hazardous road conditions, meaning some outages could last longer than normal. Still, crews will respond as quickly as is safely possible to get the power back on.



If you lose power



Wake Forest Power customers call 919-435-9478 or report the outage online.Wake Electric customers call 855-280-1147.Duke Energy Progress customers call 800-419-6356.



When to call 911Please do not call 911 unless there is an emergency posing an immediate threat to life, health, or property. Similarly, please do not report icy road conditions via SeeClickFix.



All non-emergency calls, including reports of icy road conditions and immediate needs for service, should be placed to 919-554-6150.



Attention Motorists



In the event of wintry weather, motorists are urged to stay off the roads – unless absolutely necessary. When you venture out on the roads, you not only put yourself at risk, but you also put others in jeopardy. Then, if you are involved in an accident, police officers and first responders are at risk. You can help yourself, your neighbors, law enforcement and first responders by simply staying off the roads.



If you must venture out, first remove the ice and snow from your vehicle, particularly from the hood, windows, and roof. Ice and snow that dislodges from a moving vehicle can create hazardous driving conditions for other vehicles resulting in property damage and/or injury.



Also, while driving, turn on your headlights, and give extra following distance to allow more stopping time on slippery surfaces.



Prevent Frozen Pipes



During periods of extremely cold weather, the Town of Wake Forest and Raleigh Water often field calls from customers reporting broken water pipes. When pipes break between the water meter and the home or within the home, the customer is responsible for repairs. Since Raleigh Water operates and maintains Wake Forest’s water and sewer system, it is responsible for repairing any damage to pipes between the water main under the street and the meter, or in the main itself, which rarely happens since water runs continuously in the mains. For more information, call Raleigh Water 919-996-3245.



Here are some tips to help keep pipes from freezing:Have regular pipe maintenance done – at least once year.Regularly change filters around the house.Drip a faucet so pipes don’t burst. (Drip only one faucet in the house. Choose one close to an exterior wall so pipes don’t freeze)Open cabinet doors where pipes are so they can feel the heat from the home.Turn off the outdoor sprinkler system.Detach the water hose from the outdoor faucet.



Plan Ahead



Take time now to ensure you’re ready for adverse winter weather:Be proactive and locate and learn how to use your residence’s master water shut off valve in the event of broken utility pipes.Do not park on streets so that Town equipment can service the area.Be neighborly and check on neighbors to ensure everyone is OK.Stay indoors during severe winter weather. If you do decide to venture out – whether walking or driving – let family, friends, and/or neighbors know when and where you are going so that they can contact emergency officials should you fail to reach your destination. Take a cell phone just in case.



Stay Informed



When severe weather occurs, the Town issues regular updates through a variety of means. To stay informed:

Visit the Severe Weather Updates page on the Town websiteVisit the Town Facebook pageDownload the Town appSign up for Town alerts and email notifications