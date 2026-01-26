TikTok Star H3adband Talks Viral Hit “Boo” & Roots On K97.5

The airwaves at K97.5 heated up this week when viral sensation H3adband stopped by to chop it up with RoyalTea.

If you’ve been scrolling through TikTok lately, you already know the sound—his hit single “Boo” has taken over social media, transforming from a spooky season anthem into a certified cultural phenomenon that has kids everywhere hitting the dance.

Straight out of Louisiana, H3adband brings that authentic southern grit to his craft.

During the energetic sit-down, he kept it real about how his home state shapes his identity, telling listeners, “LA is who I am… it influences how I live my life.”

But before he was rocking mics, he was rocking jerseys.

The former college athlete explained how that court discipline fuels his music career: “I treat the studio like practice, performances like the game.”

The massive success of “Boo” caught everyone by surprise, even the artist himself.

“I just tried to do something for Halloween,” he admitted to RoyalTea, “but of course, like, TikTok made a dance, and it just turned into what it turned into.”

He also addressed comparisons to NBA YoungBoy with grace, embracing their shared regional sound.

Looking ahead, H3adband isn’t slowing down. He’s eyeing major collaborations with heavy hitters like DaBaby and GloRilla.

With a new tape dropping this year, he’s ready to prove he’s more than just a viral moment—he’s a lasting voice for the culture.

You can watch the full interview below.