Is Kendrick Lamar Voicing Yoshi? Fans React to New Super Mario Movie Trailer
To answer your first question, there is no official confirmation that the music mogul Kendrick Lamar is voicing Yoshi in the new Super Mario Galaxy Movie coming out in April.
After a viral post of a parody account on X (formerly Twitter), hip-hop and video game fans alike are wondering if the Not Like Us Grammy-Award winning rapper is the high-pitched voice actor behind the beloved trusty reptile.
The newest trailer for the movie was released on Sunday, showing a first look at the fan favorite character in the Nintendo franchise, Yoshi.
The trailer for the new movie shows brother Mario (Chris Pratt) and Luigi (Charlie Day) in a new, intergalactic world.
It also shows the two meeting a shy Yoshi for the first time— a familiar face to fans of the Nintendo franchise and a constant presence in the game. Other fan favorites like Princess Peach, who is returning from the first movie, along with new characters like Rosaline, Big Berth,a and T-Rex are slated to appear in this movie. Also Toads, lots and lots of Toads.
Now that people across social media are realizing they got baited by an unreliable source, several have shared their disappointment over the truth that Lamar may not be voicing the fun, adorable dinosaur after all.
Other sources have said, though, that the rapper was approached to play a character in the upcoming Super Mario Bros. movie, but declined due to scheduling conflicts.
So, who knows, maybe we will get an animated series with the pgLang artist behind one of the voices.
The Super Mario Galaxy Movie will premiere on April 1.