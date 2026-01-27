Ne-Yo and Akon Team Up to Bring Tour to Raleigh

Two legendary artists unite for a massive 57-city tour, blending their iconic hits and club classics.

Tour promises a nostalgic party atmosphere for longtime fans and excitement for new listeners.

Tickets go on sale January 30, with Citi presale starting January 28.

Raleigh is getting a major dose of early 2000s R&B and hip-hop nostalgia this summer as NE-YO and AKON bring their co-headlining Nights Like This Tour to Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek on Friday, July 10. The two hitmakers behind some of the most iconic songs of a generation will stop in the Triangle as part of their massive global tour produced by Live Nation.

LIVE NATION PRESS RELEASE

GRAMMY Award-winning hitmaker NE-YO and GRAMMY Award-winning multi-platinum recording artist AKON have announced their co-headlining “Nights Like This” global tour. Produced by Live Nation, the massive 57-city tour kicks off on Friday, April 24 at 3Arena in Dublin and will make stops across Europe, the UK, Canada, and the United States including London, Paris, Atlanta, Houston, Toronto, and more, before wrapping up in Inglewood, CA at Intuit Dome on Friday, August 21.

The tour brings together two generational artists whose catalogs have helped define radio, nightlife, and pop culture. NE-YO and AKON will share the stage in a unique, dynamic back-and-forth set throughout the show, stacked with era-defining hits, sing-along anthems, and club classics.

Featuring NE-YO’s “So Sick,” “Closer,” and “Miss Independent,” alongside AKON’s “Smack That,” “Lonely,” and “Right Now (Na Na Na),” the Nights Like This Tour promises a nostalgia rush for longtime fans and fresh excitement for new listeners. From slow jams to club anthems, every night is built to feel like a throwback party and a celebration.

TICKETS:

Tickets will be available starting with Citi presale (details below). The general on sale will begin Friday, January 30, at 10 am Local Time on LiveNation.com.

PRESALE: Citi is the official card of the Nights Like This Tour U.S. dates. Citi card members will have access to presale tickets beginning Wednesday, January 28, at 9 am local time until Thursday, January 29, at 10 pm local time through the Citi Entertainment program. For complete presale details, visit www.citientertainment.com.

More ticket information here.

VIP PACKAGES

The tour will also offer a variety of VIP packages and experiences for fans in North America and Europe. Packages vary but may include premium tickets, Meet & Greet and photo opportunity with AKON, exclusive VIP gift item, autographed 8×10 photo, and more. For more information, visit vipnation.com.

Wed Jun 17 – Vancouver, BC – Rogers Arena

Fri Jun 19 – Edmonton, AB – Rogers Place

Sat Jun 20 – Calgary, AB – Scotiabank Saddledome

Mon Jun 22 – Saskatoon, SK – SaskTel Centre

Tue Jun 23 – Winnipeg, MB – Canada Life Centre

Fri Jun 26 – Montreal, QC – Bell Centre

Sat Jun 27 — Hamilton, ON — TD Coliseum

Fri Jul 10 – Raleigh, NC – Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek

Sat Jul 11 – Atlanta, GA – Lakewood Amphitheatre

Sun Jul 12 – Charlotte, NC – Truliant Amphitheater

Tue Jul 14 – Tampa, FL – MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre

Wed Jul 15 – West Palm Beach, FL – iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre

Fri Jul 17 – Bristow, VA – Jiffy Lube Live

Sat Jul 18 – Virginia Beach, VA – Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach

Sun Jul 19 – Holmdel, NJ – PNC Bank Arts Center

Tue Jul 21 – Mansfield, MA – Xfinity Center

Wed Jul 22 – Wantagh, NY – Northwell at Jones Beach Theater

Fri Jul 24 – Darien Center, NY – Darien Lake Amphitheater

Sat Jul 25 – Camden, NJ – Freedom Mortgage Pavilion

Sun Jul 26 – Hartford, CT – The Meadows Music Theatre

Tue Jul 28 – Tinley Park, IL – Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre

Wed Jul 29 – Clarkston, MI – Pine Knob Music Theatre

Fri Jul 31 – Toronto, ON – RBC Amphitheatre

Sat Aug 01 – Syracuse, NY – Empower Federal Credit Union Amphitheater at Lakeview

Sun Aug 02 – Burgettstown, PA – The Pavilion at Star Lake

Tue Aug 04 – St. Louis, MO – Hollywood Casino Amphitheater

Wed Aug 05 – Shakopee, MN – Mystic Lake Amphitheater

Fri Aug 07 – Kansas City, MO – Morton Amphitheater

Sat Aug 08 – Dallas, TX – Dos Equis Pavilion

Sun Aug 09 – Houston, TX – The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion Sponsored by Huntsman

Tue Aug 11 – Austin, TX – Moody Center ATX

Fri Aug 14 – Las Vegas, NV – MGM Grand Garden Arena

Sat Aug 15 – Phoenix, AZ – Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre

Sun Aug 16 – Albuquerque, NM – Isleta Amphitheater

Tue Aug 18 – Chula Vista, CA – North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre

Wed Aug 19 – Mountain View, CA – Shoreline Amphitheatre

Fri Aug 21 – Inglewood, CA – Intuit Dome