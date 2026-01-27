Ne-Yo and Akon Team Up to Bring Tour to Raleigh
- Two legendary artists unite for a massive 57-city tour, blending their iconic hits and club classics.
- Tour promises a nostalgic party atmosphere for longtime fans and excitement for new listeners.
- Tickets go on sale January 30, with Citi presale starting January 28.
Raleigh is getting a major dose of early 2000s R&B and hip-hop nostalgia this summer as NE-YO and AKON bring their co-headlining Nights Like This Tour to Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek on Friday, July 10. The two hitmakers behind some of the most iconic songs of a generation will stop in the Triangle as part of their massive global tour produced by Live Nation.
LIVE NATION PRESS RELEASE
GRAMMY Award-winning hitmaker NE-YO and GRAMMY Award-winning multi-platinum recording artist AKON have announced their co-headlining “Nights Like This” global tour. Produced by Live Nation, the massive 57-city tour kicks off on Friday, April 24 at 3Arena in Dublin and will make stops across Europe, the UK, Canada, and the United States including London, Paris, Atlanta, Houston, Toronto, and more, before wrapping up in Inglewood, CA at Intuit Dome on Friday, August 21.
The tour brings together two generational artists whose catalogs have helped define radio, nightlife, and pop culture. NE-YO and AKON will share the stage in a unique, dynamic back-and-forth set throughout the show, stacked with era-defining hits, sing-along anthems, and club classics.
Featuring NE-YO’s “So Sick,” “Closer,” and “Miss Independent,” alongside AKON’s “Smack That,” “Lonely,” and “Right Now (Na Na Na),” the Nights Like This Tour promises a nostalgia rush for longtime fans and fresh excitement for new listeners. From slow jams to club anthems, every night is built to feel like a throwback party and a celebration.
TICKETS:
Tickets will be available starting with Citi presale (details below). The general on sale will begin Friday, January 30, at 10 am Local Time on LiveNation.com.
PRESALE: Citi is the official card of the Nights Like This Tour U.S. dates. Citi card members will have access to presale tickets beginning Wednesday, January 28, at 9 am local time until Thursday, January 29, at 10 pm local time through the Citi Entertainment program. For complete presale details, visit www.citientertainment.com.
More ticket information here.
VIP PACKAGES
The tour will also offer a variety of VIP packages and experiences for fans in North America and Europe. Packages vary but may include premium tickets, Meet & Greet and photo opportunity with AKON, exclusive VIP gift item, autographed 8×10 photo, and more. For more information, visit vipnation.com.
NIGHTS LIKE THIS’ US/CANADA 2026 TOUR DATES:
Wed Jun 17 – Vancouver, BC – Rogers Arena
Fri Jun 19 – Edmonton, AB – Rogers Place
Sat Jun 20 – Calgary, AB – Scotiabank Saddledome
Mon Jun 22 – Saskatoon, SK – SaskTel Centre
Tue Jun 23 – Winnipeg, MB – Canada Life Centre
Fri Jun 26 – Montreal, QC – Bell Centre
Sat Jun 27 — Hamilton, ON — TD Coliseum
Fri Jul 10 – Raleigh, NC – Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek
Sat Jul 11 – Atlanta, GA – Lakewood Amphitheatre
Sun Jul 12 – Charlotte, NC – Truliant Amphitheater
Tue Jul 14 – Tampa, FL – MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre
Wed Jul 15 – West Palm Beach, FL – iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre
Fri Jul 17 – Bristow, VA – Jiffy Lube Live
Sat Jul 18 – Virginia Beach, VA – Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach
Sun Jul 19 – Holmdel, NJ – PNC Bank Arts Center
Tue Jul 21 – Mansfield, MA – Xfinity Center
Wed Jul 22 – Wantagh, NY – Northwell at Jones Beach Theater
Fri Jul 24 – Darien Center, NY – Darien Lake Amphitheater
Sat Jul 25 – Camden, NJ – Freedom Mortgage Pavilion
Sun Jul 26 – Hartford, CT – The Meadows Music Theatre
Tue Jul 28 – Tinley Park, IL – Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre
Wed Jul 29 – Clarkston, MI – Pine Knob Music Theatre
Fri Jul 31 – Toronto, ON – RBC Amphitheatre
Sat Aug 01 – Syracuse, NY – Empower Federal Credit Union Amphitheater at Lakeview
Sun Aug 02 – Burgettstown, PA – The Pavilion at Star Lake
Tue Aug 04 – St. Louis, MO – Hollywood Casino Amphitheater
Wed Aug 05 – Shakopee, MN – Mystic Lake Amphitheater
Fri Aug 07 – Kansas City, MO – Morton Amphitheater
Sat Aug 08 – Dallas, TX – Dos Equis Pavilion
Sun Aug 09 – Houston, TX – The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion Sponsored by Huntsman
Tue Aug 11 – Austin, TX – Moody Center ATX
Fri Aug 14 – Las Vegas, NV – MGM Grand Garden Arena
Sat Aug 15 – Phoenix, AZ – Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre
Sun Aug 16 – Albuquerque, NM – Isleta Amphitheater
Tue Aug 18 – Chula Vista, CA – North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre
Wed Aug 19 – Mountain View, CA – Shoreline Amphitheatre
Fri Aug 21 – Inglewood, CA – Intuit Dome