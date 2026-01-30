Say It Ain’t Snow: More Winter Weather This Weekend

Source: Lance King / Getty

North Carolina is once again under a state of emergency as the Triangle prepares for a second round of winter weather, marking the second consecutive weekend impacted by a major storm.

On Thursday, Gov. Josh Stein visited a North Carolina Department of Transportation facility in Raleigh alongside state leaders from NCDOT, state emergency management, and the North Carolina National Guard. During the visit, Stein urged residents to limit travel as conditions worsen.

“It’s better to not be on the roads if you possibly cannot be,” Stein said. “If you have to be on the roads, give a lot of distance to the car in front of you and go slower. We really encourage folks to stay home starting Friday night.”

Love Local? Get more! Join the K97.5 Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription. We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

Another winter storm is expected to move into parts of central North Carolina this weekend, with forecasters suggesting snow will be the primary concern rather than ice. While uncertainties remain, officials say a significant snow event is possible.

Current projections indicate 4 to 7 inches of snow could fall across much of central North Carolina, with some areas potentially seeing 6 to 10 inches if conditions align. Extremely cold temperatures may lead to higher snow ratios.

State officials continue to encourage residents to prepare now, avoid unnecessary travel, and stay informed as conditions evolve. With bitter cold expected to follow the storm, any snow that falls may linger into next week, creating prolonged travel hazards across the region.

Read the full forecast here.