The Zaddiest Looks From The NFL Pro Bowl 2026

The NFL Pro Bowl 2026 is officially here, and while all eyes are on the turf for some fun, all-star football energy, we can’t lie — we’re also looking at the players. Some of our faves are pulling up looking TF good; their fits are just as strong as their passes and touchdowns.

Fashion is winning before the first whistle even blows.

Yes, Pro Bowl weekend is about the game. But like many major sports events today, it’s also about the entrance. And this year, stars like Jalen Hurts and Dak Prescott are bringing the fashion heat as they get ready to pick up the pigskin. The men are dressed and moisturized. They are clearly aware the girls are watching – and we love that for us.

NFL Pro Bowl 2026 Fits Are As Strong As The Plays

First up, Jalen Hurts kept it crisp in an all-white moment that felt clean, rich, and very “vacation dad with style.” The white polo with a pop of green at the collar was simple but expensive-looking. Add in the sleek shades and black leather bag, and it was giving effortless zaddy energy.

Cleveland Browns star Denzel Ward leaned all the way into a layered, fashion-forward moment, mixing a slouchy gray beanie with oversized glasses and a draped black blazer. Underneath, the collared shirt and tie combo gave a little preppy edge, like he’s heading to a style meeting and the end zone. And the bold printed shorts over denim? That was Ward letting everybody know the Pro Bowl isn’t just about football — it’s also about showing out.

Dak Prescott kept it cool and casual in a sporty navy zip-up jacket paired with sleek black pants and fresh sneakers. The look was relaxed but still polished, like he could throw a touchdown and host a brand dinner right after. With the chain, watch, and that easy smile, Dak proved simple fits can still turn heads.

And then we had CeeDee Lamb stepping out in leather like he was headed to Fashion Week, not football festivities. The long black trench, fitted tee, layered chains, and sleek shades were pure celebrity. The look was smooth, confident, and honestly? A little dangerous.

NFL Pro Bowl 2026 Is A Style Statement

The NFL Pro Bowl is basically the league’s all-star celebration — a weekend where the best players come together after the regular season for a mix of football, fun, and bragging rights. Instead of playoff-level intensity, the Pro Bowl is lighter, playful, and centered on star power.

But Pro Bowl weekend isn’t just about football. The fits are just as important. The players pull up looking like the main event, and the style is just as exciting as the game. (And it doesn’t hurt that they look so good, too.)

