Ari Lennox Is Bringing Her ‘Vacancy’ Tour to Raleigh

Raleigh R&B fans have something big to look forward to this summer. GRAMMY-nominated singer Ari Lennox is hitting the road in 2026, and the Triangle is officially on the list.

The soulful powerhouse will bring her highly anticipated North American tour to The Ritz on Wednesday, June 3, giving local fans a chance to experience her new music live and in person. The tour supports Lennox’s newly released third studio album, Vacancy, which is already earning praise for its mature sound and honest storytelling.

Produced by Live Nation, the 31-city tour kicks off April 12 in Seattle and makes major stops in cities like Los Angeles, Atlanta, Toronto, Brooklyn, and Miami before wrapping up in Charlotte on June 6. Raleigh will be one of the final stops on the run, making it a key date for North Carolina fans.

‘Vacancy’ Album

Lennox’s latest project marks a new chapter in her career. After taking three years to record the album, she returned with a body of work that reflects growth, independence, and creative confidence. Songs like “Twin Flame,” “Under the Moon,” and the title track “Vacancy” showcase her signature blend of smooth vocals and relatable lyrics. The album also reunites her with hitmakers Jermaine Dupri and Bryan-Michael Cox, the duo behind her platinum-certified single “Pressure.”

This won’t be Lennox’s first time lighting up stages nationwide. In 2023, she completed her sold-out Age/Sex/Location tour, proving she’s become one of R&B’s most in-demand live performers. Now, with new music and a refreshed energy, fans can expect an even bigger and better show.

Tickets for the Raleigh concert will be in high demand. Presales began Tuesday, February 3, with general ticket sales opening to the public on Friday, February 6 at 10 a.m. through LiveNation.com. Special VIP packages will also be available, offering perks like meet-and-greet opportunities, autographed posters, and premium seating options.

For R&B lovers, this is shaping up to be one of the can’t-miss concerts of the year. Find more information and tickets here.