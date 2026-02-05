Bahama Breeze in Raleigh Set to Close Permanently This April

Source: Graphic via Canva / Radio One

A longtime Caribbean-inspired dining spot in Raleigh is preparing to say goodbye. Bahama Breeze, located on Wake Forest Road near Interstate 440, will permanently close its doors in early April. The closure is a part of a nationwide phaseout of the restaurant chain.

Parent company Darden Restaurants announced plans Tuesday to shut down the Bahama Breeze brand entirely over the next year and a half. The company confirmed that 14 locations across the country will close for good. The remaining 14 will be converted into other restaurants within Darden’s portfolio.

Darden operates several well-known brands, including Olive Garden, Ruth’s Chris Steak House, Chuy’s, and Seasons 52.

As a result, North Carolina will see both outcomes. The Raleigh Bahama Breeze will be among the restaurants closing permanently, with operations expected to continue only through Sunday, April 5. Meanwhile, the Fayetteville location will remain open but will eventually be rebranded as a different Darden restaurant. The company has not yet announced what concept will replace it.

Darden expects the full transition process, including closures and conversions, to take approximately 12 to 18 months.

For Raleigh diners who have enjoyed the restaurant’s tropical menu and island-style atmosphere over the years, the April closing marks the end of an era.

