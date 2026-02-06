Normani’s New Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Photos Are The Gym Motivation We Didn’t Know We Needed

Normani is showing true model behavior, rocking a golden yellow bikini.

The 'WAG' term needs to be redefined, as these women are building successful careers while supporting their NFL partners.

Normani emphasizes the importance of self-care and celebrating personal achievements, a true model for modern 'WAG' behavior.

Source: GEOFFROY VAN DER HASSELT / Getty

Normani just dropped new Sports Illustrated Swimsuit photos, and suddenly, we are reconsidering our workout routines.

The singer appears on the cover of the magazine as part of its February issue, focusing on the new era of the NFL WAG. As expected, Normani looks flawless. Her melanin skin is on glow, her swimwear is everything, and of course, her body is tea.

Her flat abs alone have us wanting to hit the treadmill, pick up a weight, eat more protein, or a combination of all three. Keep scrolling to see her sun-kissed pics.

Normani Just Serves Major Bawdy On The ‘Sports Illustrated Swimsuit’ Cover

The photos were taken at Captiva Island, Florida. On the cover, Normani poses in a yellow-gold bikini — the perfect bold color to complement her melanin. Her hair is wet and tousled, the ocean water surrounds her, and the sunlight gives the entire shoot an out-of-office vacay vibe.

Love Pop Culture? Get more! Join the K97.5 Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription. We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

In another shot, she rocks a black one-piece swimsuit with thin strap details. The fit hugs her curves while giving her a slight sexy edge. The two swim looks are the perfect inspiration for those building a wardrobe to spend some time in much warmer weather.

Like their partners, they are winning in their own right.

Normani is one of six women in the February issue. Others are Brittany Mahomes, Christen Goff, Ronika Love, Haley Cavinder and Claire Kittle. The feature – coming out just before the NFL Super Bowl 2026 – focuses on women who are building their own careers while supporting their NFL men. In other words, these women aren’t just pretty faces or sideline supporters.

Normani Says She Is ‘Celebrating Herself More’ – True Model WAG Behavior

During the shoot, Normani shared that she believes the term needs a reset.

“I feel like the term WAG definitely needs to be redefined,” she said, adding that the experience made her feel “very sexy” and in her “divine femininity.”

Since announcing her engagement to Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver DK Metcalf last year, she says the role is all about being there for each other.

“I know what it means to be in an industry that expects and demands a lot out of you and your schedule,” she explained. “I try my best to be as supportive as possible — just showing up and being sincere and grounded. Being a light wherever I’m called to be.”

She also spoke about the importance of checking in with yourself and celebrating your wins. “I think it’s really important to check in with yourself. To take time with yourself. ” she said.

The “Dopamine” artist added, “For me, being present has been really important, and just celebrating yourself. I deserve to celebrate myself more.”

Normani’s New Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Photos Are The Gym Motivation We Didn’t Know We Needed was originally published on hellobeautiful.com