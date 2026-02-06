Smidjal Talks AI Rumors and Music on DJ Remedy Freestyles Podcast

Source: DJ Remedy / DJ Remedy/Radio One Digital

The mysterious musical artist Smidjal recently joined DJ Remedy on his “Freestyles” podcast, offering fans a rare glimpse into their world.

The conversation covered the origins of the unique name, persistent AI rumors, and the inspiration behind their hit song, “I’m Not Coming Home.”

Early in the interview, DJ Remedy addressed the speculation that Smidjal was not a real person but an AI creation. Smidjal laughed off the rumors, attributing them to their low vocal register and sudden success.

Love Entertainment? Get more! Join the K97.5 Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription. We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

“A lot of people just, you know, made the assumption that I’m AI,” Smidjal explained. “And we had to fight these assumptions back and tell them that I’m not AI. I’m a real person. This is my real voice.”

The artist also shared the simple origin of their name, revealing it was a gaming tag from when they were 12 years old. When it came time to choose an artist name, “Smidgel is back.”

Smidjal described their latest single, “I’m Not Coming Home,” as part of a larger story about growth and evolution. The song is not about leaving a bad situation but about pushing beyond one’s comfort zone to become a better version of oneself.

“Not Coming Home is really just a song about evolution, about growth, and about leaving sometimes the loved ones,” they said. “It’s leaving your comfort zone… to actually just be a better version of yourself, basically.”

Now, with a record that hit No. 2 on the Canadian iTunes charts, Smidjal’s goal is to keep connecting with listeners. They aim to be a voice for their fans, creating music that tells a universal story.

“I’m always going to be there delivering work and hopefully be their voice,” Smidjal committed. “At the end of the day, I’m just doing it for the fans.”