Bigg Quan Talks ‘Blockbuster’ Nostalgia on DJ Remedy Podcast

Rising hip-hop artist Bigg Quan joined DJ Remedy on a recent episode of the “DJ Remedy Freestyles” podcast to discuss his cinematic new album, “Blockbuster,” and the power of staying true to one’s roots.

The Fairmont, North Carolina native opened up about the creative vision behind his latest project, which leans heavily into childhood memories of the now-defunct video rental giant. For Bigg Quan, the title represents a specific, shared cultural experience from his youth.

“The name of the album is crazy… I got so many memories on Blockbuster,” Bigg Quan told DJ Remedy during the episode. “Friday night, Saturday night, going there, get to pick a game and a movie that’s going to rock out for the whole weekend.”

Working closely with producer DJ Official, Bigg Quan crafted a concept album where every track serves as its own vignette. The duo sampled classic movies that hold significant cultural weight in the Black community, including “Baby Boy,” “Paid in Full,” and “Set It Off.” This approach allowed them to create a project that feels like a film itself.

“We try to keep it like true to the culture as well,” Bigg Quan said regarding the movie selection. “Some of these movies aren’t like Oscar-nominated… but in the hood, they ran supreme.”

Beyond the music, the conversation touched on the importance of perseverance in an industry often obsessed with youth. When discussing critics who suggest artists over a certain age should give up, Bigg Quan offered a spiritual perspective on creativity.

“God doesn’t give you a talent for no reason,” he said. “You’re being selfish on not sharing your talent with the world.”

He also highlighted his single “New Jack City,” inspired by the 1991 crime classic. While acknowledging the protagonist Nino Brown’s dominance, Bigg Quan noted the importance of learning from the character’s flaws regarding brotherhood and loyalty. He emphasized that his current success comes from a collective effort, crediting honest feedback from friends outside the music industry for keeping him grounded.

“We really wanted to make it a group thing,” he said. “Represent the area… represent the 910.”