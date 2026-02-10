J. Cole Takes “The Fall Off” to the Streets With ‘Trunk Sale Tour’

Cole is selling CDs from the trunk of his car, a throwback to his early days hustling music

The 'Trunk Sale Tour' aims to reconnect with supporters in a personal, casual setting

Cole is popping up at various locations across North Carolina and Georgia to interact with fans

Source: David Peters / Courtesy of Dreamville

Most major artists celebrate a new album release with huge parties and flashy events. J. Cole decided to do the exact opposite.

After officially dropping his long-awaited final album The Fall Off on Friday, February 6, 2026, the Fayetteville rap icon hit the road in the most humble way possible. He’s selling CDs directly to fans out of the trunk of his old black Honda Civic.

Out the Trunk

Cole launched what he’s calling the “Trunk Sale Tour.” A throwback-style journey across multiple cities designed to reconnect with supporters face-to-face.

In a message posted to X, he explained the inspiration behind the idea and why this album release feels personal:

“Mannnnn. Thank yall for the love. For real!!!

Yesterday I had daddy duties that came before album release celebrations. Today I got my old civic (with the brand new engine) a tour bus and some sprinters. In the trunk of my car is boxes of The Fall-Off CD’s. As a teenager I had copies of the Fayettenam Bommuh’s album that Nervous gave me to sell. I used to go up to the gas stations trying to sell the album to strangers ‘yo you like hip hop??’ Was the beginning of the sales pitch.

When I was working on this album I had the desire to go feel that feeling again, and that’s what I’m about to do. Trunk Sale Tour 26!! I don’t know where we bout to drive to, but catch me outside! Cop a CD from me or just show love. I truly appreciate all the love and the reaction to the music.”

And he wasn’t kidding.

The Stops

Cole kicked off the tour right here in the Triangle with his very first stop at Crabtree Valley Mall in Raleigh, surprising shoppers and fans who suddenly found themselves meeting one of the biggest names in hip-hop in the most casual setting imaginable.

From there, he rolled over to UNC-Chapel Hill ahead of Saturday’s UNC vs. Duke basketball game, turning a huge sports weekend into an unforgettable hip-hop moment.

The next stop was North Carolina A&T State University, where a massive crowd of excited students gathered to greet him and grab copies of the new album.

On Sunday, the tour moved to Charlotte, where Cole was spotted popping up in Uptown and the South End area. He then headed south to Greenville, South Carolina, before making his way to Atlanta, where he has already announced a special Trunk Tour afterparty.

At every location, the scene has been the same: Cole personally selling and signing CDs, taking photos, autographing merch, and actually talking with fans one-on-one. No velvet ropes, no private sections, just real interaction.

For an artist of his stature, it’s an unusual move. But for J. Cole, it makes perfect sense. The Trunk Sale Tour is a nod to his early days hustling music hand-to-hand, long before platinum albums and sold-out arenas.

Now that The Fall Off is officially out, he’s celebrating the moment the same way he started his career, in the streets, with the people who supported him from day one.