Sybil Wilkes Breaks Down What We Need to Know: February 11, 2026

Source: Reach Media / Radio One In a world where headlines move faster than we can scroll, having a trusted voice to cut through the noise is essential for our community. Sybil Wilkes, a legendary figure in Black radio and media, continues to serve as a beacon of truth and empowerment. Her daily “What We Need to Know” segment isn’t just a news update; it’s a vital resource that keeps us informed, prepared, and connected to the stories that impact our lives and the world around us. Today’s news brings a mix of urgent updates, international alerts, legal victories, and cultural phenomena that you definitely don’t want to miss. Here is a breakdown of the critical updates you need on your radar right now. ✕ Partisan Exclusion at the White House In a significant break from tradition, President Trump has excluded all Democratic governors from the upcoming annual White House working meeting. This move has drawn criticism for its partisan nature, sidelining key state leaders from important national discussions. Among those notably uninvited were Maryland Governor Wes Moore and Colorado Governor Jared Polis, who were also left off the list for the traditionally bipartisan black-tie dinner. In response, the National Governors Association has removed the White House session from its official schedule. The association stated that excluding individual leaders undermines crucial opportunities for national collaboration and bipartisan problem-solving. This decision raises questions about the future of inter-party cooperation on a federal level.

The mother of Today show host Savannah Guthrie, Nancy Gutherie has been missing for ten days, and the FBI has released chilling new evidence. A Nest camera at Mrs. Guthrie’s Arizona home captured images of a masked, armed individual tampering with the device on the morning she disappeared. With a lapsed ransom deadline adding to the tension, authorities have announced a $50,000 reward for information leading to her safe return. Despite the harrowing circumstances, Savannah Guthrie took to Instagram to share a message of faith, stating she still believes her mother is alive. We keep the Guthrie family in our thoughts as the search intensifies.

International Tensions and Travel Warnings Love K97.5? Get more! Join the K97.5 Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription. We care about your data. See our privacy policy. International affairs, travel, and politics are colliding in a major way. Tensions are heating up just off our shores, with airlines receiving stern warnings about landing in Cuba. The island nation is reportedly running out of jet fuel, a direct result of a tightened U.S. blockade. This escalation follows reports that the U.S. military deposed Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro and halted oil shipments. The political standoff has immediate consequences for travelers, as Air Canada has already suspended flights. With President Trump threatening tariffs on nations that provide oil to Cuba, citing terrorism concerns, this is a developing story that could reshape Caribbean travel and relations.

Victory for Free Speech and Civil Liberties With significant win for civil liberties and free speech an appeals court has blocked the deportation of Tufts University student Ramesa Ozark. The pro-Palestinian student faced removal after co-authoring an opinion piece last year, a move that sparked outrage among activists and academics alike. The court ruled that the government failed to prove legal grounds for her removal, effectively halting the deportation process. This decision is being hailed as a victory for student voices and the right to express political dissent without fear of extreme retribution.