Early Voting Begins in North Carolina Primary Elections

Source: General / Radio One

RALEIGH, N.C. — Early voting is now underway across North Carolina for the state’s primary elections, which include a mix of local, state, and federal races.

North Carolina is expected to be a major player this election cycle, with several contests drawing national attention. One of the most closely watched races involves the open U.S. Senate seat after Sen. Thom Tillis announced he will not seek re-election. Political observers consider the seat highly competitive. The last Democrat to hold the position was Kay Hagan, before Tillis defeated her in 2014.

Beyond the Senate race, voters will also weigh in on key contests for U.S. House seats, the state legislature, and various local offices. Issues such as immigration policy and other state-level concerns could influence turnout. In 2022, North Carolina experienced its highest midterm primary turnout in 20 years.

Wake County is offering 12 early voting sites as part of 319 locations statewide — an increase of 6% compared to the May 2022 primaries. Seventeen counties added new early voting locations this year, including Orange, Harnett, Sampson, and Wilson counties.

Early voting will continue through Saturday, Feb. 28, at 3 p.m. Election Day is set for Tuesday, March 3.

New Congressional District Map in Effect

This election also marks the first time voters will cast ballots under a newly approved congressional map. Lawmakers approved changes that impact District 1 and District 3.

District 1, considered the state’s only true swing district, is currently represented by Democrat Don Davis, who narrowly won re-election in 2024. District 3 is represented by Republican Greg Murphy, who ran unopposed by a Democrat in the last election cycle.

Voters are encouraged to confirm their polling locations and review sample ballots ahead of casting their vote.

