Mona Scott-Young Talks New Movie & Reality TV Realness

Source: Reach Media / other

Entertainment Mogul Mona Scott-Young Drops Gems on The Morning Hustle

Entertainment powerhouse Mona Scott-Young stopped by The Morning Hustle recently, and she didn’t just bring promotional talk—she brought a word for the culture. Celebrating Aquarius season and her birthday, the media mogul sat down to discuss her latest power move: executive producing the new Lifetime movie, Be Happy.

✕

Teaming up with the legendary Mary J. Blige—the “soundtrack of our lives”—Scott-Young is expanding her empire into scripted storytelling. Be Happy is part of a larger deal involving Blige and Lifetime. Scott-Young highlighted that this isn’t your typical “chick flick.” With a heavy-hitting cast including Tisha Campbell, Mekhi Phifer, and Russell Hornsby, she promised a story where Black men are represented with strength and depth. She also gave major props to Gabourey Sidibe, who makes her directorial debut, proving that Black women can thrive behind the camera just as much as they do in front of it.

The conversation naturally pivoted to the delicate art of mixing friendship with business. Having managed icons like Missy Elliott for nearly 30 years and partnering with close friends, Scott-Young dropped essential advice for aspiring entrepreneurs. Her secret sauce? Clear communication and respecting roles. She emphasized that when you walk into the boardroom, the dynamic changes, but the love remains. It’s a blueprint for anyone looking to build wealth within their own circle without destroying relationships.

Of course, you can’t talk to the queen of reality TV without discussing the genre she helped revolutionize. addressing rumors about the end of Love & Hip Hop, she viewed the franchise as a stepping stone for talent to launch bigger dreams. When asked about newer, grittier platforms like the Zeus Network, she refused to judge, celebrating the fact that Black creators are building their own lanes and business models.

Finally, Scott-Young got personal about love and marriage. Her advice for the community was simple but profound: never lose yourself in a relationship. She urged women especially to prioritize their own joy, noting that a happy partner brings more to the table. Be Happy premieres February 7th on Lifetime—a perfect reminder to choose your own happiness first.



RELATED STORIES:

20 Black Music Movies We Can’t Get Enough Of

‘Love & Hip Hop’s’ Erica Banks Arrested — Here’s What We Know So Far

B-Side Bangers: Mary J. Blige

Mona Scott-Young Talks New Movie & Reality TV Realness was originally published on themorninghustle.com