J. Cole “The Fall-Off” Tour Tickets Drop Today — Presales Live

Source: @realcoleworld / Instagram

After yesterday’s surprise announcement, tickets for J. Cole’s highly anticipated “The Fall-Off World Tour” presale are now available! The tour, supporting his recently released seventh studio album The Fall-Off, marks Cole’s biggest headlining run in years and could be one of his most memorable ever.



Presale Details

• Artist Presale: Kicked off Tuesday, February 17, 2026 at 11:00 a.m. local time for North American shows.

• Additional Presales: Various presales (including Live Nation, VIP packages, Mastercard and others) will run through this week.

• General On-Sale: Tickets go on sale to the general public Friday, February 20, 2026 at 11:00 a.m. local time for most dates.

• International Presales: Begin Wednesday, February 18 in many markets including Europe and the UK.

Fans are encouraged to sign up for presale codes now via J. Cole’s official tour site to boost their chances of snagging tickets before they sell out.

Tour Dates:

07-11 Charlotte, NC – Spectrum Center

07-14 Miami, FL – Kaseya Center

07-15 Tampa, FL – Benchmark International Arena

07-17 Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena

07-20 Philadelphia, PA – Xfinity Mobile Arena

07-23 Baltimore, MD – CFG Bank Arena

07-25 Montreal, Quebec – Bell Centre

07-27 Toronto, Ontario – Scotiabank Arena

07-31 Brooklyn, NY – Barclays Center

08-04 New York, NY – Madison Square Garden

08-05 Queens, NY – UBS Arena

08-07 Boston, MA – TD Garden

08-11 Chicago, IL – United Center

08-15 Cleveland, OH – Rocket Arena

08-16 Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena

08-18 Minneapolis, MN – Target Center

08-19 Kansas City, MO – T-Mobile Center

08-21 Denver, CO – Ball Arena

08-24 Vancouver, British Columbia – Rogers Arena

08-25 Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena

08-27 Sacramento, CA – Golden 1 Center

08-29 Oakland, CA – Oakland Arena

09-01 Los Angeles, CA – Crypto.com Arena

09-03 Inglewood, CA – Intuit Dome

09-06 Las Vegas, NV – T-Mobile Arena

09-09 San Diego, CA – Viejas Arena

09-10 Phoenix, AZ – Mortgage Matchup Center

09-13 San Antonio, TX – Frost Bank Center

09-14 Austin, TX – Moody Center

09-16 Houston, TX – Toyota Center

09-19 Dallas, TX – American Airlines Center

09-23 Fayetteville, NC – Crown Coliseum

10-07 Berlin, Germany – Uber Arena

10-09 Zurich, Switzerland – AG Hallenstadion

10-12 Amsterdam, Netherlands – Ziggo Dome

10-15 Cologne, Germany – Lanxess Arena

10-17 Antwerp, Belgium – AFAS Dome

10-19 London, England – The O2

10-20 London, England – The O2

10-22 Dublin, Ireland – 3Arena

10-25 Birmingham, England – Utilita Arena

10-26 Glasgow, Scotland – OVO Hydro

10-28 Manchester, England – Co-op Live

10-31 Nottingham, England – Motorpoint Arena

11-05 Paris, France – Accor Arena

11-08 Hamburg, Germany – Barclays Arena

11-09 Copenhagen, Denmark – Royal Arena

11-11 Stockholm, Sweden – Avicii Arena

11-12 Oslo, Norway – Unity Arena

11-25 Brisbane, Australia – Brisbane Entertainment Centre

11-28 Melbourne, Australia – Rod Laver Arena

12-01 Sydney, Australia – Qudos Bank Arena

12-05 Auckland, New Zealand – Spark Arena

12-12 Johannesburg, South Africa – FNB Stadium

This marks J. Cole’s first full solo headline tour in five years and his biggest global run to date, with over 50 shows scheduled around the world. It’s also tied to The Fall-Off, an album many fans believe could be his final solo project, adding extra emotional weight to this tour.

Find more ticket information here.



