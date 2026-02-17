J. Cole “The Fall-Off” Tour Tickets Drop Today — Presales Live
- J. Cole's highly anticipated 'The Fall-Off World Tour' is his biggest headlining run in years.
- Presale tickets are now available, with general on-sale starting February 20, 2026.
- The tour supports Cole's recently released seventh studio album, The Fall-Off.
After yesterday’s surprise announcement, tickets for J. Cole’s highly anticipated “The Fall-Off World Tour” presale are now available! The tour, supporting his recently released seventh studio album The Fall-Off, marks Cole’s biggest headlining run in years and could be one of his most memorable ever.
Presale Details
• Artist Presale: Kicked off Tuesday, February 17, 2026 at 11:00 a.m. local time for North American shows.
• Additional Presales: Various presales (including Live Nation, VIP packages, Mastercard and others) will run through this week.
• General On-Sale: Tickets go on sale to the general public Friday, February 20, 2026 at 11:00 a.m. local time for most dates.
• International Presales: Begin Wednesday, February 18 in many markets including Europe and the UK.
Fans are encouraged to sign up for presale codes now via J. Cole’s official tour site to boost their chances of snagging tickets before they sell out.
Tour Dates:
- 07-11 Charlotte, NC – Spectrum Center
- 07-14 Miami, FL – Kaseya Center
- 07-15 Tampa, FL – Benchmark International Arena
- 07-17 Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena
- 07-20 Philadelphia, PA – Xfinity Mobile Arena
- 07-23 Baltimore, MD – CFG Bank Arena
- 07-25 Montreal, Quebec – Bell Centre
- 07-27 Toronto, Ontario – Scotiabank Arena
- 07-31 Brooklyn, NY – Barclays Center
- 08-04 New York, NY – Madison Square Garden
- 08-05 Queens, NY – UBS Arena
- 08-07 Boston, MA – TD Garden
- 08-11 Chicago, IL – United Center
- 08-15 Cleveland, OH – Rocket Arena
- 08-16 Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena
- 08-18 Minneapolis, MN – Target Center
- 08-19 Kansas City, MO – T-Mobile Center
- 08-21 Denver, CO – Ball Arena
- 08-24 Vancouver, British Columbia – Rogers Arena
- 08-25 Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena
- 08-27 Sacramento, CA – Golden 1 Center
- 08-29 Oakland, CA – Oakland Arena
- 09-01 Los Angeles, CA – Crypto.com Arena
- 09-03 Inglewood, CA – Intuit Dome
- 09-06 Las Vegas, NV – T-Mobile Arena
- 09-09 San Diego, CA – Viejas Arena
- 09-10 Phoenix, AZ – Mortgage Matchup Center
- 09-13 San Antonio, TX – Frost Bank Center
- 09-14 Austin, TX – Moody Center
- 09-16 Houston, TX – Toyota Center
- 09-19 Dallas, TX – American Airlines Center
- 09-23 Fayetteville, NC – Crown Coliseum
- 10-07 Berlin, Germany – Uber Arena
- 10-09 Zurich, Switzerland – AG Hallenstadion
- 10-12 Amsterdam, Netherlands – Ziggo Dome
- 10-15 Cologne, Germany – Lanxess Arena
- 10-17 Antwerp, Belgium – AFAS Dome
- 10-19 London, England – The O2
- 10-20 London, England – The O2
- 10-22 Dublin, Ireland – 3Arena
- 10-25 Birmingham, England – Utilita Arena
- 10-26 Glasgow, Scotland – OVO Hydro
- 10-28 Manchester, England – Co-op Live
- 10-31 Nottingham, England – Motorpoint Arena
- 11-05 Paris, France – Accor Arena
- 11-08 Hamburg, Germany – Barclays Arena
- 11-09 Copenhagen, Denmark – Royal Arena
- 11-11 Stockholm, Sweden – Avicii Arena
- 11-12 Oslo, Norway – Unity Arena
- 11-25 Brisbane, Australia – Brisbane Entertainment Centre
- 11-28 Melbourne, Australia – Rod Laver Arena
- 12-01 Sydney, Australia – Qudos Bank Arena
- 12-05 Auckland, New Zealand – Spark Arena
- 12-12 Johannesburg, South Africa – FNB Stadium
This marks J. Cole’s first full solo headline tour in five years and his biggest global run to date, with over 50 shows scheduled around the world. It’s also tied to The Fall-Off, an album many fans believe could be his final solo project, adding extra emotional weight to this tour.