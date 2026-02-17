DaBaby Shows Gratitude & Gets Cooking in Exclusive V-Day Interview

Source: Paras Griffin / Getty

DaBaby Shows Love & Gets Cooking in Exclusive V-Day Interview

It was nothing but love this Valentine’s Day at K97.5 when RoyalTea spoke with Charlotte rapper, DaBaby.

The energy was high, the red fits were popping, and the conversation went deep, from chart-topping hits to what’s really going down in the kitchen.

Fresh off the release of his new project, Be More Grateful, DaBaby is clearly in a reflective space.

When asked about the energy fans can expect from his upcoming tour, he promised an “unforgettable experience,” making it clear that he’s bringing the club atmosphere to every city he hits.

But beyond the turn-up, the album title speaks to a shift in perspective.

“Just life period and the journey,” DaBaby shared when asked what he’s grateful for now that he used to take for granted. He opened up about acquiring wisdom along the way. He emphasized that despite the ups and downs, “life is great.”

But it wasn’t all serious reflection. Fans have been seeing a different side of the rapper lately—specifically, his culinary skills. His “Cooking with Kirk” videos have been taking over social media. Going by Chef NoKnife, he’s showing himself whipping up meals. Why the sudden shift to food content? For DaBaby, it’s about authenticity.

“It’s something I do on an everyday basis,” he explained. After a hiatus from dropping albums over the last four years, he felt it was crucial to reconnect with his audience by sharing real-life moments.

“People need to see how I really get down,” he noted, teasing a breakfast menu of French toast, turkey bacon, and eggs for the morning.

As for the music, while he claims to love every track on the new project, he admits the streets have made the choice for him.

“Pop That Thing” has become the standout anthem, dominating urban radio. Whether he’s popping bottles on tour or popping grease in the kitchen, DaBaby is back outside, and he’s definitely feeling the love.

Check out the full interview below!