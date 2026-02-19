LaMelo Ball Expected to Play After Charlotte Car Crash

Source: Will Palaszczuk / Will Palaszczuk, WFNZ

Charlotte Hornets star LaMelo Ball plans to play Thursday night against the Houston Rockets, just one day after a two-car crash in Charlotte.

The Hornets did not list Ball on the injury report, signaling he avoided serious injury. The accident happened on Wednesday at a Charlotte intersection.

Video obtained by WSOC-TV shows Ball driving his custom camouflage Hummer through the intersection before it collided with another vehicle. Footage later captured Ball wearing a teal Hornets hoodie as he stepped out of his truck and got into another car that drove him away. Police officers responded to the scene shortly after the crash.

The video shows significant damage to Ball’s vehicle. The left front tire appears completely detached. Authorities have not released an official police report. Officials also have not shared details about the other driver’s condition. However, footage shows that the driver exited their vehicle and walked toward Ball’s truck moments after the impact.

The crash comes during one of the Hornets’ strongest stretches this season. Charlotte has won 10 of its last 11 games, and Ball has fueled much of that success.

Ball joins a list of professional athletes who have experienced car accidents in Charlotte. In 2014, former Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton fractured his back in a crash near Bank of America Stadium. In 2024, Panthers quarterback Andy Dalton injured his thumb in a separate collision.

Charlotte’s sports history also includes tragedy. Former Hornets guard Bobby Phills died in a car accident in 2000 after leaving a team practice.

For now, Ball appears ready to return to the court as the Hornets aim to extend their winning streak.

