Trending on the Timeline: Mimi Faust Spills the Team on Love and Hip Hop ATL

Source: ione nicole thomas / IONE, VIA NICOLE THOMAS If you missed today’s “Trending on the Timeline” with DJ Misses on Posted On The Corner, you missed a whole lot of tea being spilled. This time, the tea is all about the world of reality television. If you thought the on-screen drama was intense, just wait until you hear about the behind-the-scenes battles over money and respect. DJ Misses got into the recent revelations from Love and Hip Hop Atlanta alumni, and it’s a conversation our community needs to have. DJ Misses broke it all down, and we’re here to give you the recap on who did it, who done it, and who needs to quit it.

The latest talk started when Mimi Faust opened up about her experience on the hit VH1 show. In a recent interview, she revealed that she was making significantly less than her castmates, specifically Joseline Hernandez. Mimi made it plain and simple: without her and Stevie J, there would have been no Joseline in the picture. She felt she deserved the same pay, stating, "Absolutely. Because if it wasn't for me and him, there would have been no her." Mimi expressed feeling like a "pawn in the game," highlighting a common feeling among reality stars who contribute so much to a show's success but don't always see that reflected in their checks or their treatment. Never one to stay quiet, the "Puerto Rican Princess," Joseline Hernandez, chimed in with her own side of the story. In a statement to The Shade Room, she confirmed she was aware of the pay gap, admitting she made "way more." But the plot thickens. Joseline claims that VH1 still owes her money for her work on season six from a previous contract. She reflected on the past, suggesting that if the cast had been "smarter back then," they could have united to secure the bag together instead of letting feelings and outside influences get in the way. She ended by saying she's thankful she left and found her own path.



This whole situation is shedding light on a bigger issue. Ever since the America's Next Top Model tell-all documentary dropped, more and more stars from our favorite reality shows are feeling empowered to speak their truth about unfair contracts, pay disparities, and the lack of appreciation for their contributions. It seems like a new wave of accountability is hitting the entertainment industry, and these reality pioneers are leading the charge, demanding what they're worth. What's next for the stars of Love and Hip Hop and other reality franchises? Only time will tell, but one thing is for sure: the conversations are just getting started.