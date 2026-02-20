Baby Keem Drops Ca$ino, Ty Dolla $ign & SZA Release
New Music Fridays 2026: Baby Keem Drops Ca$ino, Ty Dolla $ign & SZA Release, Vol. 4
Another end of the week means another round of highly anticipated new music releases.
Baby Keem has returned to music with his long-awaited second studio album, Ca$ino. The album has heavy-hitting features, including Kendrick Lamar, Too $hort, Che Ecru and more.
SZA released a new single today, “Save The Day,” adding another hit to her ever-growing discography. Ty Dolla $ign, Jorja Smith, JID, Caresha and several artists also released new music this week.
Keep scrolling to get the full list of new music drops for this week’s New Music Fridays.
Ca$ino — Baby Keem
miss u 2 — Ty Dolla $ign Featuring Leon Thomas
Icon (Director’s Cut) — Brent Faiyaz
Hey Tony — JID
Reckless — Nipsey Hussle, Bino Rideaux & Static Major
Save The Day — SZA
She Knows Too Much — Thundercat Featuring Mac Miller
Don’t Leave — Jorja Smith
News Flash — Yung Miami