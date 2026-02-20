Listen Live
Close
Music

Baby Keem Drops Ca$ino, Ty Dolla $ign & SZA Release

New Music Fridays 2026: Baby Keem Drops Ca$ino, Ty Dolla $ign & SZA Release, Vol. 4

Published on February 20, 2026

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Visa Cash App RB Formula One Team 2024 Livery Reveal
Source: Stefanie Keenan / Getty

Another end of the week means another round of highly anticipated new music releases.

Baby Keem has returned to music with his long-awaited second studio album, Ca$ino. The album has heavy-hitting features, including Kendrick Lamar, Too $hort, Che Ecru and more.

Related | Baby Keem Announces New Album ‘Ca$ino’ Featuring Kendrick Lamar & More

SZA released a new single today, “Save The Day,” adding another hit to her ever-growing discography. Ty Dolla $ign, Jorja Smith, JID, Caresha and several artists also released new music this week.

Keep scrolling to get the full list of new music drops for this week’s New Music Fridays.

Ca$ino — Baby Keem

miss u 2 — Ty Dolla $ign Featuring Leon Thomas

Icon (Director’s Cut) — Brent Faiyaz

Hey Tony — JID

Reckless — Nipsey Hussle, Bino Rideaux & Static Major

Save The Day — SZA

She Knows Too Much — Thundercat Featuring Mac Miller

Don’t Leave — Jorja Smith

News Flash — Yung Miami

K97.5

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close