It’s National Muffin Day! Celebrate With Homemade Blueberry Muffins

National Muffin Day is the perfect excuse to preheat the oven and enjoy one of the most classic comfort treats, blueberry muffins. Whether you love them warm with melted butter or paired with your morning coffee, blueberry muffins never disappoint. This easy recipe is perfect for beginners.

Classic Blueberry Muffin Recipe

Ingredients

2 cups all-purpose flour

1 cup granulated sugar

2 teaspoons baking powder

½ teaspoon baking soda

½ teaspoon salt

½ cup unsalted butter (melted and slightly cooled)

2 large eggs

1 cup milk (whole or 2%)

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

1½ cups fresh or frozen blueberries

Optional: 1 tablespoon flour (for coating blueberries)

Optional: coarse sugar for topping

Instructions

Preheat your oven to 375°F and line a 12-cup muffin tin with liners or lightly grease it.

Mix dry ingredients. In a large bowl, whisk together flour, sugar, baking powder, baking soda, and salt.

Combine wet ingredients. In a separate bowl, whisk melted butter, eggs, milk, and vanilla until smooth.

Bring it together. Slowly fold the wet mixture into the dry ingredients. Stir just until combined — do not overmix.

Add blueberries. Toss blueberries in a tablespoon of flour (this helps prevent sinking), then gently fold them into the batter.

Fill the pan. Spoon batter evenly into muffin cups, filling each about ¾ full. Sprinkle coarse sugar on top if desired.

Bake for 18–22 minutes, or until a toothpick inserted in the center comes out clean.

Cool slightly before serving. Enjoy warm!

before serving. Enjoy warm!

Tips for Perfect Muffins

Don’t overmix the batter — that’s the secret to fluffy muffins.

If using frozen blueberries, do not thaw them before mixing.

For bakery-style tops, start baking at 400°F for the first 5 minutes, then reduce to 375°F for the remaining time.