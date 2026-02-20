Hershey Called Out Over Changing Reese’s Recipe

Source: PHILIPPE HUGUEN / Getty

Hershey’s is facing public criticism after a member of the Reese family questioned whether the company has altered ingredients in some of its popular Reese’s products.

Founded in 1894, The Hershey Company is one of the world’s largest candy makers. Its portfolio includes more than 90 brands, such as Reese’s, Hershey’s Kisses, and Kit Kat. However, recent claims have sparked debate about the integrity of one of its best-selling treats.

Family Member Raises Concerns

On February 14, 2026, Brad Reese, grandson of H.B. Reese, who created Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups in 1928, published an open letter on LinkedIn. He addressed the message to Todd Scott, corporate brand and editorial manager at The Hershey Company.

Love Food & Drink? Get more! Join the K97.5 Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription. We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

Although Hershey acquired the H.B. Reese Candy Company in 1963, Brad Reese has continued advocating for what he calls the brand’s original standards.

In his post, he wrote:

“How does The Hershey Company continue to position Reese’s as its flagship brand, a symbol of trust, quality and leadership, while quietly replacing the very ingredients (Milk Chocolate + Peanut Butter) that built Reese’s trust in the first place?”

Calls for Transparency

Reese is asking the company to be more transparent. He suggests that certain Reese’s products may now rely on lower-cost alternatives to traditional milk chocolate and peanut butter.

So far, Hershey has not publicly confirmed any major recipe changes in response to the letter. Still, the claims have fueled online discussions about ingredient quality and brand trust.

Reese’s remains one of Hershey’s most recognizable products. However, questions about possible ingredient changes could shape how consumers view the brand moving forward.

Find out more here.