J. Cole’s Honda Civic Breaks Down During Trunk Sale Tour

J. Cole’s cross-country trunk sale run hit an unexpected pause after his longtime Honda Civic broke down in Phoenix.

The Dreamville founder has been traveling from city to city in the modest vehicle, personally selling CDs and reconnecting with fans in a grassroots-style rollout. The stripped-down approach has become a defining part of how he’s promoting The Fall Off. However, mechanical issues forced him to temporarily stop short of Los Angeles.

Cole updated fans directly on X, explaining the situation in real time:

“Tried to make it to LA before we go back home, the Civic said it had enough and broke on us! Phoenix, we here now while the car is getting fixed 🤞🏾 Gonna mob around the city in the sprinter selling CD’s in the meantime.”

Instead of canceling appearances, Cole quickly pivoted. While the Civic gets repaired, he’s continuing the tour around Phoenix in a sprinter van, still selling CDs and meeting supporters face-to-face.

His manager, Ibrahim Hamad, also tapped into social media to keep the momentum going, writing:

“The civic had enough 🙏🏿 Phoenix where should we pull up?”

The breakdown may have slowed the ride, but it hasn’t slowed the mission. If anything, it adds another authentic moment to a rollout built on simplicity, nostalgia, and direct connection with fans.

