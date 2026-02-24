Bojangles Named North Carolina’s Most Popular Fast-Food Chain

Source: N/A / Southern Living

A new ranking shows that North Carolinians are staying loyal to a familiar favorite.

FinanceBuzz, a personal finance website, recently analyzed search data to determine the most popular fast-food chain in every state. In North Carolina, Bojangles claimed the top spot.

The Charlotte-founded chain is best known for its Cajun-seasoned fried chicken, buttermilk biscuits, and fan-favorite Bo Berry Biscuits. For longtime residents, the result likely comes as no surprise.

According to FinanceBuzz, regional loyalty played a major role in the rankings. Neighboring states often showed strong support for homegrown brands. Southern Living pointed out that both North Carolina and South Carolina leaned toward Bojangles, highlighting the brand’s strong presence across the Carolinas.

To create the rankings, FinanceBuzz examined Google Trends search data. Researchers compared search interest by state and factored in the number of restaurant locations along with overall popularity.

The results suggest that while national chains dominate the fast-food landscape, local roots still matter, especially in North Carolina, where Bojangles continues to hold a strong following.

