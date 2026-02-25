Millbrook High Student in Custody After Loaded Gun Found on Campus

Source: General / Radio One

Millbrook High School in Raleigh went into a Code Red lockdown on Wednesday after administrators learned a student may have brought a gun onto campus.

School officials said they received information around 11:20 a.m. that a student could be in possession of a weapon. Law enforcement responded quickly, and Raleigh police took one student into custody shortly after noon.

Video from the scene showed officers escorting a person in handcuffs to a patrol vehicle around 12:05 p.m. Police later confirmed the individual was a Millbrook student and had a loaded gun.

Following the arrest, school officials downgraded the situation from Code Red to a modified Code Yellow. By approximately 12:40 p.m., the school moved to Code Green, signaling that normal operations could resume.

In a message sent to families, school leaders assured parents that students were safe.

The incident prompted some parents to pick up their children during the lockdown.

“When you hear something like that, you want to see your child in person to make sure they’re OK,” said Amy Buchan, who came to check on her daughter.

Under school safety protocols, a Code Red lockdown requires the entire building to secure classrooms and halt movement. A Code Yellow indicates a potential concern in the surrounding community but no immediate threat inside the school.

