Find Your Furry Best Friend at This Free Adoption Event in Raleigh

Looking to add a new four-legged friend to your family? A heartwarming pet adoption event is coming to Raleigh, giving animal lovers the chance to meet adorable cats, dogs, and other lovable critters searching for their forever homes.

Whether you’re ready to adopt or just want to soak up some puppy love, this family-friendly event is open to everyone. It’s the perfect opportunity to connect with local adoption agencies, learn more about available pets, and maybe even meet your new best friend.

Event Details

Location: City of Raleigh Museum

Date: Saturday, March 7

Time: 11 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Ages: All ages welcome

Cost: Free

Registration: Not required

Stop by, bring the family, and experience the joy of meeting pets who can’t wait to find a loving home. Your perfect companion could be waiting. 🐾

