Listen Live
Close
Entertainment

New Music Fridays: Juvenile, Bruno Mars, Domani & More Release

New Music Fridays 2026: Juvenile, Bruno Mars, Domani & More Release, Vol. 5

Published on February 27, 2026

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Bimbe 2019
Source: @victoriasaidit / Radio One Digital

Another Friday means more new releases to check out. This week has a little bit for all music fans, with major albums in hip-hop, R&B and pop.

Related: T.I. Goes Back-To-Back With Second Diss Track Aimed At 50 Cent

Rapper Juvenile heard the fans and gave us a major collab with Houston Hottie Megan Thee Stallion, giving us another anthem to dance to.

After a decade, Bruno Mars released another solo album today with The Romantic, a nine-track album produced by the singer and D’Mile.

Foggieraw comes out swinging with his debut album, featuring major heavy hitters like Ari Lennox, John Legend, Larry June and more.

After releasing a fire diss in response to 50 Cent, T.I.’s son and rap star Domani releases a mixtape.

Keep scrolling for other music releases this week to add to your playlists.

The Romantic — Bruno Mars

With No Due Respect — Foggieraw

6WA — BigXThaPlug featuring Ro$ama, Yung Hood & Murdagang PB 

ASAP — Mýa featuring 21 Savage

Not My Problem — Bunna B

Lessons — T.I.

Ms. Jackson — Domani

B.B.B. — Juvenile featuring Megan Thee Stallion

Don’t Stop — Honeyluv featuring Muni Long

Forever Lasting Tape — Domani

K97.5

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close