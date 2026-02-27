For The Culture Festival Returns to Durham

Source: Paige Boyd / R1 Digital

Durham is ending Black History Month with a celebration built around community, culture, and connection.

The For The Culture Festival is taking over Durham Central Park on February 28, 2026, bringing together Black-owned businesses, live entertainment, and family-friendly fun in one vibrant space.

From 3 p.m. to 10 p.m., the park at 501 Foster Street will transform into a hub of food, music, and celebration. Attendees can enjoy more than 10 Black-owned food trucks serving up a variety of flavors, along with 10+ Black-owned vendors offering products and services.

Music will set the vibe throughout the evening, with live sounds from PushPlayKillas and DJs keeping the energy high.

Families are encouraged to come out and enjoy the kid zone, which will feature bounce houses, face painting, and even horseback riding. For the adults, there will also be a bar area to unwind and connect.

Organizers say the festival is about celebrating Black excellence, supporting Black-owned businesses, and bringing the community together in a meaningful way.

As Black History Month comes to a close, Durham is making sure it does so with pride, purpose, and plenty of good food.