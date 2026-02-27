50 Cent Announces Another ‘Power’ Spinoff and Possibly the Last

Source: Courtesy STARZ / Starz

If you’ve been waiting on 50 Cent to clap back at T.I. or jump into the latest back-and-forth involving their kids, don’t hold your breath.

It looks like Fif has bigger things on his plate.

The rap mogul and TV powerhouse just revealed that another Power spinoff is officially on the way, and it may be the final chapter of the entire franchise.

50 Cent Says This Might Be the Last Power Spinoff

While Power: Legacy was first teased in 2025, 50 Cent recently gave fans a major update. Taking to X (formerly Twitter), he suggested that this upcoming series could close the book on the long-running universe he helped build into a television empire.

He wrote: “New Heat 🔥on the way, I think this is gonna be the last spin off then I’m done with the POWER universe.”

Along with the announcement, 50 promoted his G-Unit brand and shared promotional artwork tied to the new project.

The Power franchise has become one of the most successful TV universes in modern cable history, spawning multiple spinoffs and launching the careers of several breakout actors. From Power Book II: Ghost to Raising Kanan and Force, the series has built a loyal fan base that continues to show up.

Now, if 50 is serious about calling it quits on expanding the universe, Power: Legacy could mark the end of an era.

And honestly? That might explain why he hasn’t had time to get into the booth.