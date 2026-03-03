It’s Election Day in North Carolina: What Voters Need to Know

Confirm voter registration status and assigned polling place before heading to the polls.

Registered voters must vote in their party's primary, but unaffiliated voters can choose one.

Bring valid photo ID, or cast a provisional ballot if you don't have it.

Election Day has arrived in North Carolina, and voters still have time to head to the polls for primary races that will decide which candidates move on to the November general election.

If you’re planning to cast a ballot today, here’s a breakdown of what you need to know before you go.

Check Your Registration First

Before leaving home, confirm your voter registration status online through the North Carolina State Board of Elections website. The voter lookup tool will show your assigned polling place and your political party affiliation.

Unlike early voting, Election Day requires you to vote at your specific precinct location. You cannot choose any polling site.

The registration deadline for this election has already passed, and same-day registration is not available today. However, if you’re unsure about your status, you can still go to the polls. In some cases, you may be asked to cast a provisional ballot.

Your party affiliation also matters in a primary. Registered Republicans may vote only in Republican primaries, and registered Democrats may vote only in Democratic primaries. Voters registered as unaffiliated can choose to participate in one party’s primary, but not both.

What’s on the Ballot?

Because this is a primary election, most races involve selecting each party’s nominee. Those nominees will then compete in the November general election.

This year is a midterm cycle. The presidency and governor’s office are not on the ballot. However, every seat in the U.S. House of Representatives and the North Carolina General Assembly is up for election.

Voters will also weigh in on a U.S. Senate race to fill the seat being vacated by Sen. Thom Tillis.

You can view a sample ballot online through the voter search tool to see exactly which races apply to you.

Polling Hours

All polling locations are open from 6:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. If you are in line at your assigned precinct by 7:30 p.m., you will be allowed to vote, even if lines extend past closing time.

What to Bring

North Carolina requires voters to show a valid photo ID at the polls. Acceptable forms include a driver’s license, passport, and certain approved college IDs.

If you do not have photo identification with you, you can still cast a provisional ballot by completing an ID exception form.

Absentee Ballots

If you requested an absentee ballot but have not mailed it, time is limited. Ballots must be received by your county board of elections office by 7:30 p.m. today.

You may hand-deliver your absentee ballot to your county board of elections office on Election Day. However, you cannot drop it off at a polling place. A near relative or legal guardian may return it on your behalf.

If you requested an absentee ballot but decide to vote in person instead, simply discard the unused absentee ballot and vote at your assigned precinct.

Provisional Ballots

If there are questions about your eligibility, such as registration status or ID, you may be asked to complete a provisional ballot. Election officials will later review and determine whether the ballot can be counted.



With key races on the ballot, today’s primary will help shape who advances to November. If you plan to vote, double-check your polling location, bring proper identification, and make your voice heard.

