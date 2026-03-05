Malik Corleone Talks Creative Control and NC Music Scene

Source: DJ Remedy / DJ Remedy/Radio One Digital

Rapper Malik Corleone recently joined DJ Remedy on the “Freestyles” podcast, offering insight into his artistic journey, creative process, and perspective on the Carolina music landscape.

The appearance, just five episodes shy of the show’s 100th installment, highlighted Corleone’s hands-on approach to his craft.

During the interview, Corleone emphasized the importance of his independent workflow. “

All I do, all my sh– myself. Mixing, recording, you feel me? Production, sometimes,” he explained.

This level of control allows him to maintain an authentic sound, which DJ Remedy praised for its cohesiveness and polished feel. Corleone credits his dedication to developing a unique formula over time.

His latest project, “Say Less,” was described as a “time capsule of a period in my life.”

While drawing inspiration from classic hip-hop artists like Nas and Rakim, Corleone also acknowledged that the album was a nod to the sound his core fanbase fell in love with on his project from eight years ago, “Money Coming Soon.”

The conversation also touched on the North Carolina music scene and the role of major artists like J. Cole and DaBaby. When asked if established stars have a responsibility to put on other local artists, Corleone offered a direct take.

“I really feel people got to put they self on first,” he stated. “They brought their spotlight to, like, the city, the state, you know what I’m saying? Like, you got to do what you do with that.”

Corleone concluded his appearance with a live freestyle, demonstrating the sharp lyricism and distinct style that has earned him a growing following and co-signs from industry figures like Gillie Da Kid.