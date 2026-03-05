Listen Live
Raleigh Ranks Among Top U.S. Cities for Nightlife

Raleigh has been ranked the No. 5 nightlife city in the U.S., thanks to its growing bar scene, entertainment options, and late-night experiences.

Published on March 5, 2026

Raleigh is earning national recognition for its nightlife scene, landing the No. 5 spot on a new list of the best nightlife cities in the United States.

The ranking comes from gaming company Gambulls, which analyzed several factors to determine where people can enjoy the best nights out. Researchers examined safety levels, the number of bars per 100,000 residents, typical closing times, drink prices, the cost of small plates like appetizers, and the overall quality of music and entertainment.

Raleigh’s growing entertainment scene helped it secure a place in the top five, highlighting the city’s expanding mix of bars, music venues, and late-night experiences. The recognition reflects how the capital city continues to evolve into a nightlife destination across the Southeast.

According to the report, these are the top nightlife cities in the United States:

  1. New Orleans, Louisiana
  2. Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
  3. Las Vegas, Nevada
  4. Columbus, Ohio
  5. Raleigh, North Carolina
  6. Portland, Oregon
  7. Denver, Colorado
  8. Milwaukee, Wisconsin
  9. Salt Lake City, Utah
  10. Orlando, Florida

While cities like New Orleans and Las Vegas are longtime nightlife staples, Raleigh’s appearance on the list signals how the city’s social and entertainment scene continues to grow.

Find the full report here.

