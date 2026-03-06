Source: Jared C. Tilton / Getty

While March is known for its madness on the hardwood, it’s also a busy time for the NFL as free agency is right around the corner and the Panthers have decisions to make. Mike Kaye of the Charlotte Observer joined Kyle Bailey as he previewed what could be the biggest moves Carolina could make in the coming days.

The first piece of business talked about was the growing belief that Carolina could look to spend big at LB in free agency, as he told Kyle he expects them to be hot & heavy at the Inside Linebacker position, specifically as each offseason under Dan Morgan, the Panthers have won on the margins at non-premium positions, and with not a massive amount of cap space, it could be the position where Carolina can splurge on this offseason.

Mike would also go on to break down draft options for Carolina, and if Carolina could try to make a move on a tackle in free agency.

Mike Kay Previews The Options In Free Agency For Carolina was originally published on wfnz.com