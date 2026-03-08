Petty AF Fracas! Bia ‘Big Foot’ Blasts Megan Thee Stallion For Copious Cackles At Cardi B’s ‘Pretty & Petty’ Diss

The rap landscape of 2026 is proving to be a battlefield of alliances and sharp-edged subliminals. Just when fans thought the dust might be settling on the various rap feuds, the Bia and Cardi B beef has been reignited, thanks to a viral livestream involving Megan Thee Stallion. What started as a solo diss track has transformed into a multi-player social media war, with Bia and Cardi B at the center of it all.

Source: Gary Gershoff/ Johnny Nunez/ Anna Webber

The latest flare-up began when a clip surfaced of Megan Thee Stallion reacting to Cardi B’s diss track, “Pretty & Petty.” The song, which has become the star of the Bia and Cardi B beef, features a particularly biting line that has since become a meme across social media:

“Name five BIA songs, gun pointing to your head!”

The “Pretty & Petty” track originally appeared on her 2025 album Am I The Drama? and saw a massive resurgence in popularity after Cardi incorporated a mute challenge into her live performances while on tour. By pausing after the lie, she turned the lyric into a viral moment.

Megan Thee Stallion Gets Pulled Into Bia And Cardi B Beef

Love Celebrity? Get more! Join the K97.5 Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription. We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

During a recent livestream, Megan, who is not new to the world of rap beef and diss tracks, was seen laughing hysterically as that specific lyric played. While the “Hiss” rapper didn’t explicitly name Bia or offer a verbal critique, the visual of her doubling over in laughter while Cardi B criticized Bia’s discography was enough to set the internet on fire.

Bia, who is known to clap back, was quick to notice the clip circulating on X and TikTok. Rather than issuing a lengthy statement, she chose the language of rap subliminals to deliver her response. Shortly after Megan’s video went viral, Bia posted a video of herself unbothered, vibing to Nicki Minaj’s 2024 track, “Big Foot.”

For those following the lore of these feuds, the choice of music was a tactical nuke. “Big Foot” is widely recognized as Nicki Minaj’s direct, scorched-earth diss aimed at Megan Thee Stallion. By publicly supporting the song, Bia effectively aligned herself with the Barbz and sent a clear message to Megan.

The Bia and Cardi B beef is unique because it taps into the larger civil war within female hip-hop. On one side, you have Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion, whose friendship has remained a pillar of the industry despite their own separate dramas. On the other, you have Bia, who has increasingly been linked to Nicki Minaj’s camp through collaborations and mutual public support.

Fans have been quick to pick sides. Some argue that Cardi’s “five songs” line is a fair critique of Bia’s commercial reach, while others believe Bia’s “Big Foot” post was warranted. One social media account pulled up reciepts However, Megan Thee Stallion seemingly is unbothered and focused on her upcoming role as Zidler in Moulin Rouge on Broadway. As previously reported, the rapstress is the first female-presenting person to play the role. It looks like she plans to let the fans guess when it comes to her relationship with Bia.

Whether this leads to a full-blown Kendrick vs. Drake-style conflict remains to be seen.

The post Petty AF Fracas! Bia ‘Big Foot’ Blasts Megan Thee Stallion For Copious Cackles At Cardi B’s ‘Pretty & Petty’ Diss appeared first on Bossip.

Petty AF Fracas! Bia ‘Big Foot’ Blasts Megan Thee Stallion For Copious Cackles At Cardi B’s ‘Pretty & Petty’ Diss was originally published on bossip.com