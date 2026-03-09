It’s National Napping Day: The Perfect Excuse to Catch Up on Sleep

Source: Stockblocks Enterprise / Radio One Digital

If you’re feeling extra tired today, there’s actually a reason, and an excuse to rest. The Monday after Daylight Saving Time is recognized as National Napping Day, a day dedicated to catching up on sleep after losing an hour when the clocks spring forward.

Sleep experts say the time change can disrupt the body’s natural rhythm, making many people feel groggy or sluggish the day after the switch. A short nap, ideally 20 to 30 minutes, can help recharge energy levels without interfering with nighttime sleep.

While the holiday may be lighthearted, it also highlights a bigger conversation about sleep health. Studies show that many Americans already struggle with sleep deprivation, and losing even one hour can make the adjustment harder.

So if you find yourself yawning a little more than usual today, you’re not alone. National Napping Day might be the perfect reminder to slow down, recharge, and give your body the rest it needs.