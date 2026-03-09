Happy Birthday Bow Wow: Celebrating the Hits We Still Love

Source: Maury Phillips / Getty

Hip-hop fans are celebrating today as rapper and actor Bow Wow marks another birthday, reminding many of the songs that helped define the early 2000s.

Bow Wow, who first burst onto the scene as Lil’ Bow Wow, became one of hip-hop’s youngest breakout stars. Discovered by Snoop Dogg and mentored by producer Jermaine Dupri, he quickly turned childhood fame into a string of chart-topping hits that still get love today.

“Bounce With Me”

Released in 2000, Bounce With Me featuring Xscape helped introduce Bow Wow to the world. The upbeat track became a staple on radio and BET and set the tone for his debut album, Beware of Dog.

“Bow Wow (That’s My Name)”

Another early hit, Bow Wow (That’s My Name), became one of the most recognizable songs from his early career. With its catchy hook and playful energy, the track cemented Bow Wow’s place as one of hip-hop’s youngest stars.

“Let Me Hold You”

Fast-forward to 2005, and Bow Wow showed a more mature side with Let Me Hold You, featuring Omarion. The smooth R&B-hip-hop collaboration became one of his biggest hits and remains a fan favorite.

“Like You”

Another standout from that era was Like You, featuring Ciara. The song dominated radio and music video channels, becoming one of the most memorable collaborations of the mid-2000s.

“Shortie Like Mine”

Bow Wow also delivered club-ready hits like Shortie Like Mine, featuring Chris Brown and Johntá Austin, showing his ability to evolve with the sound of hip-hop at the time.

Over the years, Bow Wow expanded beyond music, appearing in films like Like Mike and building a career in television and entertainment. Still, for many fans, his music remains the soundtrack to a nostalgic era of hip-hop and R&B.

Today, fans are revisiting those classic tracks and celebrating the artist who helped shape a generation of early-2000s hits.

Happy Birthday Bow Weezy!