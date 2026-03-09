Remembering The Notorious B.I.G.’s Lasting Legacy 29 Years Later

Source: getty / Getty

Today marks 29 years since the world lost legendary rapper The Notorious B.I.G., one of the most influential voices in hip-hop history.

Born Christopher Wallace in Brooklyn, New York, Biggie quickly rose to fame in the mid-1990s. His debut album, Ready to Die, released in 1994, became an instant classic and helped redefine East Coast hip-hop. Songs like Juicy, Big Poppa, and One More Chance remain staples of the genre decades later.

Tragically, Biggie was killed in a drive-by shooting in Los Angeles on March 9, 1997, at just 24 years old. His death came during a turbulent time in hip-hop. This came after the East Coast–West Coast rivalry that had already claimed the life of Tupac Shakur months earlier.

Just weeks after Biggie’s passing, his second album, Life After Death, was released. The project debuted at No. 1 on the charts and included iconic hits like Hypnotize, Mo Money Mo Problems, and Sky’s the Limit. The album later became one of the best-selling rap albums of all time.

Nearly three decades later, Biggie’s influence is still felt throughout hip-hop. His storytelling style, lyrical confidence, and unforgettable voice helped shape the sound of modern rap and inspired countless artists who followed.

Today, fans around the world continue to celebrate his music and remember the impact he left on the culture.