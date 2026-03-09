Raleigh’s Bahama Breeze Closes Earlier Than Planned

The Bahama Breeze Island Grille has officially closed its doors, earlier than expected.

The Wake Forest Road location was originally scheduled to close on April 5, 2026, as part of a nationwide shutdown. However, the Raleigh location stopped operating on Sunday, March 8. This is weeks ahead of the previously announced closing date.

The restaurant was one of 14 Bahama Breeze locations nationwide slated for permanent closure. Parent company Darden Restaurants announced it would retire the brand following a strategic review. The company determined Bahama Breeze was no longer a major focus for its portfolio.

After the social media post, we called the location Monday morning and confirmed it had officially shut down.

The closure marks the end of an era for many Raleigh diners who enjoyed the restaurant’s laid-back atmosphere and live music vibe. It also comes as part of a broader plan to shut down or convert all remaining Bahama Breeze locations across the country.

Darden previously said it would work to place as many affected employees as possible in other positions within its network of restaurant brands.

This marks the end of an era for Raleigh.