Source: Paras Griffin / Getty

Papoose chose violence in his latest car freestyle session, taking aim at a familiar op, 50 Cent.

Riding the wave of the ongoing tension between T.I. and the Harris family with 50, Pap decided to step into the conversation with a few words of his own. The Brooklyn rapper wasted no time setting the tone, making it clear who he was addressing from the very first line of the freestyle.

“F*ck Curtis Jackson,” he raps, referencing 50 Cent’s government name.

Pap continued firing off bars aimed at 50’s catalog, claiming the Queens rapper hasn’t delivered a strong verse since his debut album, Get Rich or Die Tryin’. The freestyle also included a few personal jabs, including lines referencing the mother of 50’s child.

“Ugly a** G-Unit sneakers, had the shirt to match, cause after Get Rich Or Die Tryin’ your every verse was wack. Mad cause Diddy hit your chick, youra jerk for that. Diddy clapped them cheeks so loud the neighbors heard the slap.”

Sheesh…

The freestyle quickly made rounds online, adding another layer to the ongoing chatter surrounding 50 Cent in recent weeks.

Love News? Get more! Join the K97.5 Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription. We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

This comes as little surprise, as the In Da Club rapper previously trolled Papoose with A.I. generated videos on social media. Following the car freestyle, Fif posted a photo of himself, making it clear he isn’t concerned about the diss.

“I’m sorry no response to r***rded a** rappers who can’t write a hit to save their lives, moving right along short bus shorty. LOL.”

Aside from the back-and-forth with T.I. and the Harris family, 50 Cent doesn’t appear to be giving much attention to anyone else dissing him.

Papoose Takes Shots At 50 Cent, “F*ck Curtis Jackson” was originally published on hiphopwired.com