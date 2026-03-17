Cardi B’s New Hair Line Is Rooted In Her Real-Life Hair Journey – From Root To Tip

Cardi grew up self-conscious about her hair, but found homemade treatments that transformed it.

She now wants to share her hair-care secrets and help others achieve healthy, beautiful hair.

Grow-Good Beauty offers affordable products focused on repair, hydration, and maintaining hair health.

Source: Aaron J. Thornton / Getty

Cardi B is in her beauty boss era. From root to tip, she’s turning her hair journey into her next business move. And her fans—and their edges—are ready.

The rapper and entrepreneur is entering the hair-care space with Grow-Good Beauty. The line takes what she learned about taking care of her own hair and uses it to help others.

In a recent interview with WWD, Cardi shared, “When I was younger, I really used to hate my hair,” explaining how growing up in New York shaped how she saw herself. She compared her hair to the girls around her, adding that her cousins had “really long hair—like the Disney princesses,” while hers felt different—shorter and coarser.

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That difference led to years of experimenting. Cardi got her first perm at just 7 years old, and by her early teens, she was bleaching, dyeing, and trying to recreate the styles she saw around her. As she put it, “It was just always a hot mess.”

Cardi Turned ‘A Hot Mess’ Into A Hair Routine That Works

What started as trial and error eventually became more intentional in her mid-20s. Cardi leaned back into what she grew up around—homemade treatments and Dominican beauty rituals—and stayed consistent with it.

She told WWD, “I always used to do hair masks and stuff like that, but when I was younger, I just wasn’t as consistent.” That shift changed everything. Over time, her hair grew longer, stronger, and healthier, becoming the foundation for what would turn into her brand.

“I made Grow-Good because I really put the work in on my hair,” she said, explaining that she was mixing her own treatments at home using what she learned from family and her own research. “I really took my time to get my hair looking healthy again after years of damage…now I wanna share my hair journey with everybody.”

Cardi B’s Grow-Good Beauty Rollout Is Already Speaking For Itself

The rollout speaks for itself.

We can’t keep our eyes off the visuals. They’re doing what they need to do. Cardi is front and center with long, glossy hair that looks smooth, moisturized, and full.

The product lineup follows that same approach. From shampoos and conditioners to a deep treatment mask and serum, everything is built around repair, hydration, and maintaining healthy hair. The formulas pull from the same ingredients she used in her DIY routines, including avocado, coconut, banana extract, and aloe.

Products start at $14.99—not a bad price for a potential product that could give you Cardi B thickness and length.

Grow-Good Beauty officially launches April 15, with presales beginning next week.

Cardi B’s New Hair Line Is Rooted In Her Real-Life Hair Journey – From Root To Tip was originally published on hellobeautiful.com