Carolina’s Trap Dickey Joins TDE Roster With SZA, Kendrick Lamar

Trap Dickey, a South Carolina rapper, has officially signed to Top Dawg Entertainment (TDE).

TDE is known for launching stars like Kendrick Lamar and SZA, marking a big moment for the Carolinas.

Dickey's journey into music began after surviving an accidental shooting, shaping his perspective and sound.

Source: @trapdickey / Instagram

A rising voice from the Carolinas is making a major move in hip-hop.

South Carolina rapper Trap Dickey has officially signed to Top Dawg Entertainment (TDE), the powerhouse label known for launching and developing stars like Kendrick Lamar and SZA.

According to reports, the deal comes through a partnership with 11 Music Group LLC, marking a big moment not just for Dickey, but for the Carolinas’ growing presence in the rap industry.

A Major Career Move

For Trap Dickey, the signing represents a huge step forward.

“Being signed to TDE feels like joining the Golden State Warriors or the Lakers,” Trap Dickey told the outlet. “I’m looking forward to a winning season with TDE.”

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TDE has built a reputation for quality over quantity, with a roster that includes heavy hitters like SZA, ScHoolboy Q, and Isaiah Rashad, along with newer artists such as Doechii and Devin Malik. Now, Trap Dickey adds a Carolina voice to that mix.

From South Carolina to the Spotlight

Trap Dickey’s journey into music didn’t follow a typical path. He started rapping at 21 after surviving an accidental shooting as a bystander, an experience that helped shape his perspective and sound.

His breakthrough came in 2023 with the release of “Blue Devils,” which gained even more attention after a remix featuring DaBaby. Since then, he’s continued building momentum with collaborations like “Yeah Yeah” with Boosie Badazz and “No Love” with BigXthaPlug.

Over the past year, Dickey has also expanded his reach with appearances on Kai Cenat’s Mafiathon 3 livestream, a standout On The Radar freestyle, and his Key Glock-assisted track “Down South.”

Why TDE Took Notice

TDE founder Anthony “Top Dawg” Tiffith made it clear what drew the label to Dickey’s story and sound.

“Trap Dickey has a real story that comes straight from his life,” Anthony “Top Dawg” Tiffith, founder and CEO of Top Dawg Entertainment, told Variety. “That kind of authenticity is exactly what we look for at TDE. We’re excited to welcome him to our roster.”

A Big Win for the Carolinas

With this signing, Trap Dickey becomes one of the latest artists from the Carolinas to gain national attention. His addition to TDE signals that the region continues to produce talent that can compete on a major stage.

Now backed by one of hip-hop’s most respected labels, all eyes will be on what he does next.

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