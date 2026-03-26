Tyrese vs. Tank Verzuz Goes Down Tonight

Source: Johnny Nunez / Getty

R&B fans, it’s finally here! Tyrese and Tank are facing off in Verzuz tonight (March 26) in what’s shaping up to be a major moment for the culture. The battle begins 5:30pm PT/8:30pm ET.

The highly anticipated battle marks the return of Verzuz, bringing two powerhouse vocalists head-to-head for a night of classic R&B. The event will stream live on Apple Music, giving fans front-row access as the two go hit-for-hit.

Both Tyrese and Tank have built careers off timeless love songs, emotional ballads, and vocals that still hit today. From Tyrese’s early 2000s radio staples to Tank’s consistent catalog of slow jams, this battle is expected to be heavy on nostalgia.

Hits vs. Consistency

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Tyrese comes in with major crossover hits like “Sweet Lady” and “How You Gonna Act Like That,” records that helped define an era.

Tank, meanwhile, brings depth and consistency, with fan favorites like “Maybe I Deserve” and “Please Don’t Go,” along with a strong reputation behind the scenes as a songwriter.

The two artists also share history as part of the R&B group TGT, making this Verzuz feel more like a reunion than a rivalry.

Fans are already debating who will take it, but tonight’s battle is less about competition and more about celebrating two catalogs that helped shape modern R&B.

Read more about it here.