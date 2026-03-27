Sybil Wilkes Breaks Down What We Need to Know: March 27, 2026

Source: Reach Media / Radio One In Sybil’s latest ‘What We Need to Know’ segment, she delivers the crucial updates that directly impact our lives. From crucial political shifts to global justice and Black excellence. Here is a breakdown of the vital news shaping our diverse world this week. ✕ Securing the Skies: TSA Agents See Pay Relief The ongoing budget battles in Congress have left many working families in a state of uncertainty, especially those on the front lines of our airports. To stop the growing chaos caused by a funding fight over immigration enforcement, President Trump announced an order to immediately pay Transportation Security Administration (TSA) agents. Instead of declaring a national emergency, the administration plans to shift existing funds to cover these much-needed paychecks. This move bypasses the congressional gridlock, ensuring that the hardworking individuals keeping our skies safe can finally take care of their own households.

A Global Call for Justice: UN Demands Reparations In a historic moment for the global Black community, the United Nations General Assembly adopted a powerful resolution declaring the trafficking of enslaved Africans the greatest crime against humanity. Furthermore, the resolution calls for reparations to address these deep historical wounds. The final vote stood at an overwhelming 123 to 3 in favor of the measure. However, the United States, Israel, and Argentina voted against it. U.S. officials argued they do not recognize a legal right to reparations for historical wrongs that were not considered illegal at the time. Despite this pushback, the global demand for truth and justice continues to empower voices worldwide.

Buying Black 365: Duke Student Cleans Up With Washletics Love K97.5? Get more! Join the K97.5 Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription. We care about your data. See our privacy policy. We love to celebrate our brilliant entrepreneurs, and the “Buy Black 365” file brings us an inspiring success story. Adrian Abrams, a first-year MBA student at Duke University, is making major waves with his new clean-ingredient startup, Washletics. Abrams designed a specialized detergent specifically formulated to remove deep sweat odors from gym clothes. His innovative approach recently won a top prize at the Duke Venture Capital pitch competition. Now, he plans to scale his business to reach washing machines across the country, showing us all the power of Black ingenuity and community support.

Buying Black 365: Duke Student Cleans Up With Washletics The Pentagon is currently preparing to deploy elements of the 82nd Airborne Division to the Middle East. This major move comes as the conflict with Iran officially enters its fourth week. The United States has already conducted over 9,000 airstrikes. Despite this heavy military action, President Trump confirmed that direct negotiations are underway, involving Secretary of State Marco Rubio and his son-in-law Jared Kushner. While the president claims Iran wants to make a deal, Iranian officials have publicly dismissed these reports as fake news.