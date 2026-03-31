Gas Prices Top $4 Nationwide as Global Conflict Drives Costs Up

Source: Radio One / Radio One

Gas prices across the United States have climbed past $4 a gallon for the first time since 2022, as global tensions continue to impact fuel costs.

According to AAA, the national average for regular gasoline has reached $4.02 per gallon, more than a dollar higher than prices before the recent conflict began. The last time prices hit this level was in the aftermath of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine nearly four years ago.

While that figure reflects a national average, drivers in some states have already been paying well above $4 due to differences in taxes, supply, and local demand.

Why Prices Are Rising

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The spike in gas prices is tied to rising crude oil costs. Since late February, oil prices have surged as instability in the Middle East disrupts global supply.

Both Brent crude and U.S. benchmark oil have climbed above $100 per barrel, up significantly from around $70 before the conflict escalated. Concerns about supply chain disruptions and reduced output from key oil-producing regions have driven much of the increase.

A Global Impact

The rise in fuel costs is not limited to the U.S. Drivers around the world are feeling the impact. In cities like Paris, gas prices have reached the equivalent of more than $10 per gallon when converted to U.S. currency.

What It Means for Consumers

Higher gas prices are putting added pressure on households already dealing with rising living costs. As fuel becomes more expensive, many consumers may have to cut back in other areas of their budgets.

Businesses are also feeling the strain, as increased transportation and energy costs can lead to higher prices for goods and services.

For now, experts say prices could continue to fluctuate depending on how global events unfold, leaving drivers bracing for continued uncertainty at the pump.



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