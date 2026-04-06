Fake Wake County Court Texts Circulating in Raleigh

Source: General / Radio One

Wake County residents are being urged to stay alert after a new wave of scam text messages began circulating.

Officials say the messages appear to come from Wake County District Court and claim the recipient has an unpaid traffic violation. The texts typically threaten fines, court appearances, or additional penalties if action isn’t taken, but authorities confirm these messages are not legitimate.

How the Scam Works

Scammers are using tactics designed to look convincing. In many cases, the messages may include your name, address, or even reference real judges, law enforcement officers, or local locations to appear official.

The goal is to pressure recipients into making a payment quickly.

What to Watch For

Authorities say any message demanding payment to resolve a legal issue is a major red flag.

Court officials and the Sheriff’s Office do not contact people by text or email to request sensitive information such as:

Social Security numbers

Credit or debit card details

Payments through gift cards or money transfers

If a message asks for any of this, it is a scam.

What You Should Do

If you receive one of these texts:

Do not click any links or scan QR codes

Do not respond or send money

Mark the message as spam or junk

If you’re unsure whether you have an actual legal issue, you can contact your local Clerk of Superior Court’s office directly to verify.

Officials are reminding residents to stay cautious, as scammers continue to find new ways to target people using realistic-looking messages.

Find the official press release here.