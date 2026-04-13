Honest Review of Cardi B’s Little Miss Drama Tour in Raleigh

Cardi B's tour was highly anticipated, with the show selling out months in advance.

Cardi delivered an exceptional performance, showcasing her stage presence and personality.

The tour's production value was top-notch, with a thoughtfully executed stage setup and impressive costume designs.

Source: Arturo Holmes/Getty Images / Arturo Holmes/Getty Images

Raleigh welcomed Cardi B this past Saturday as she brought the Little Miss Drama Tour to the city. The highly anticipated show sold out months before she even arrived.

Before the tour began, Cardi took to social media to let fans know she was already over budget on production. So was it worth it?

Review of the LMD Tour

Lines wrapped around the Lenovo Center before doors even opened. Fans showed up in their best fits for the Bodega Baddie, from sexy schoolgirl outfits to full-on baddie couture.

Getting into the venue was not too bad, but the real wait began once the show started.

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K975’s own DJ Remedy opened the night with a set at 8 p.m., and the crowd was already lit. Cardi’s tour DJ, Ray G, followed at 8:30 p.m., keeping the energy going and setting the tone for her arrival. Everything was smooth until fans realized it was 9:30 p.m. and Cardi still had not hit the stage. By then, the crowd was clearly getting irritated and no longer vibing with the DJ.

Then the moment everyone had been waiting for finally arrived.

Cardi hit the stage sometime between 9:45 and 10 p.m., and it was absolutely worth the wait.

This was a must-see show from start to finish. Cardi’s stage presence was exactly what you would expect from a top-tier recording artist. She interacted with fans in a way that made the performance feel like a full experience, not just a concert.

Whoever is styling Cardi deserves an immediate raise. Her outfits were stunning and looked incredible under the stage lights. Seeing her in person is an experience in itself, and pictures truly do not do her justice.

The stage setup was also thoughtfully executed. Multiple prop changes helped tell the story behind each song, from a birdcage to a bodega to a strip club carousel. It was one of the best stage designs we have seen since Beyoncé.

Cardi’s choreography and breath control also stood out. She danced, moved, and twerked without missing a beat. In between songs, she added moments of banter that really allowed her personality to shine.

Performing with an Injury

At one point during the show, Cardi revealed she was performing while injured, which could explain the late start. Even so, she delivered as if she were in peak condition. That is the mark of a true performer.

Final Rating

For her debut tour, Cardi left everything on the stage. Overall, the Little Miss Drama Tour earns a 9 out of 10, with the only downside being the delayed start.

If she goes on tour again, do not miss it.

Follow the author, RoyalTea, on all socials @therealroyaltea.

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