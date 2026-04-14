Chris Brown and Usher Reveal Tour Dates: NC on the List
- The tour kicks off in Denver on June 26 and wraps up in Tampa on December 11, hitting major cities.
- Both artists are coming off highly successful tours, making this one of the biggest R&B events of the year.
- Tickets go on presale on April 21 and general sale on April 27, available through the official tour website.
R&B fans are excited after Chris Brown and Usher officially revealed dates for their upcoming “The R&B Tour.”
Unfortunately, Raleigh is not on the list.
A Major Stadium Tour
The 33-date North American tour kicks off June 26 in Denver and will hit major cities like Detroit, Chicago, Toronto, Los Angeles, Houston, and Miami before wrapping up in Tampa on December 11.
While the tour includes a stop in Charlotte on July 17, Raleigh was noticeably left off the schedule.
Big Names, Big Moments
This tour brings together two of R&B’s biggest stars at a time when both are coming off major success.
Usher recently wrapped his Past, Present, Future tour, which sold over 1.1 million tickets across multiple legs.
Chris Brown also finished his Breezy Bowl XX Tour, which became the highest-grossing tour ever by a solo Black American male artist, pulling in nearly $300 million.
Now, fans will get to see both artists share the stage in what’s expected to be one of the biggest tours of the year.
Tickets and Presale Details
Fans can start planning now:
- Citi presale begins: April 21
- General on-sale: April 27 at 12 p.m. local time
Tickets will be available through the official tour website.
Full List of Tour Dates
Fri, Jun 26 | Denver, CO | Empower Field at Mile High
Tue, Jun 30 | Minneapolis, MN | U.S. Bank Stadium
Thu, Jul 2 | Detroit, MI | Ford Field
Fri, Jul 3 | Detroit, MI | Ford Field
Tue, Jul 7 | Cleveland, OH | Huntington Bank Field
Fri, Jul 10 | Washington, DC | Northwest Stadium
Sat, Jul 11 | Washington, DC | Northwest Stadium
Fri, Jul 17 | Charlotte, NC | Bank of America Stadium
Tue, Jul 21 | St. Louis, MO | The Dome at America’s Center
Sat, Jul 25 | Nashville, TN | Nissan Stadium
Tue, Jul 28 | Birmingham, AL | Protective Stadium
Sat, Aug 1 | Syracuse, NY | JMA Wireless Dome
Fri, Aug 7 | East Rutherford, NJ | MetLife Stadium
Sat, Aug 8 | East Rutherford, NJ | MetLife Stadium
Tue, Aug 11 | Toronto, ON | Rogers Stadium
Wed, Aug 12 | Toronto, ON | Rogers Stadium
Mon, Aug 17 | Boston, MA | Gillette Stadium
Fri, Aug 21 | Chicago, IL | Soldier Field
Fri, Aug 28 | Santa Clara, CA | Levi’s® Stadium
Sat, Sep 5 | Las Vegas, NV | Allegiant Stadium
Sun, Sep 6 | Las Vegas, NV | Allegiant Stadium
Thu, Sep 10 | Dallas, TX | AT&T Stadium
Fri, Sep 25 | Los Angeles, CA | SoFi Stadium
Sat, Sep 26 | Los Angeles, CA | SoFi Stadium
Tue, Sep 29 | Glendale, AZ | State Farm Stadium
Sat, Oct 3 | El Paso, TX | Sun Bowl Stadium
Mon, Oct 5 | San Antonio, TX | Alamodome
Fri, Oct 9 | Houston, TX | NRG Stadium
Sat, Nov 7 | Atlanta, GA | Mercedes-Benz Stadium
Sun, Nov 8 | Atlanta, GA | Mercedes-Benz Stadium
Fri, Nov 20 | New Orleans, LA | Caesars Superdome
Thu, Dec 3 | Miami, FL | Hard Rock Stadium
Fri, Dec 11 | Tampa, FL | Raymond James Stadium
Which show will you be hitting?