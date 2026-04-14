Chris Brown and Usher Reveal Tour Dates: NC on the List

The tour kicks off in Denver on June 26 and wraps up in Tampa on December 11, hitting major cities.

Both artists are coming off highly successful tours, making this one of the biggest R&B events of the year.

Tickets go on presale on April 21 and general sale on April 27, available through the official tour website.

Source: Live Nation / Live Nation

R&B fans are excited after Chris Brown and Usher officially revealed dates for their upcoming “The R&B Tour.”

Unfortunately, Raleigh is not on the list.

A Major Stadium Tour

The 33-date North American tour kicks off June 26 in Denver and will hit major cities like Detroit, Chicago, Toronto, Los Angeles, Houston, and Miami before wrapping up in Tampa on December 11.

While the tour includes a stop in Charlotte on July 17, Raleigh was noticeably left off the schedule.

Source: Live Nation / Live Nation

Big Names, Big Moments

This tour brings together two of R&B’s biggest stars at a time when both are coming off major success.

Usher recently wrapped his Past, Present, Future tour, which sold over 1.1 million tickets across multiple legs.

Chris Brown also finished his Breezy Bowl XX Tour, which became the highest-grossing tour ever by a solo Black American male artist, pulling in nearly $300 million.

Now, fans will get to see both artists share the stage in what’s expected to be one of the biggest tours of the year.

Tickets and Presale Details

Fans can start planning now:

Citi presale begins: April 21

April 21 General on-sale: April 27 at 12 p.m. local time

Tickets will be available through the official tour website.

Fri, Jun 26 | Denver, CO | Empower Field at Mile High

Tue, Jun 30 | Minneapolis, MN | U.S. Bank Stadium

Thu, Jul 2 | Detroit, MI | Ford Field

Fri, Jul 3 | Detroit, MI | Ford Field

Tue, Jul 7 | Cleveland, OH | Huntington Bank Field

Fri, Jul 10 | Washington, DC | Northwest Stadium

Sat, Jul 11 | Washington, DC | Northwest Stadium

Fri, Jul 17 | Charlotte, NC | Bank of America Stadium

Tue, Jul 21 | St. Louis, MO | The Dome at America’s Center

Sat, Jul 25 | Nashville, TN | Nissan Stadium

Tue, Jul 28 | Birmingham, AL | Protective Stadium

Sat, Aug 1 | Syracuse, NY | JMA Wireless Dome

Fri, Aug 7 | East Rutherford, NJ | MetLife Stadium

Sat, Aug 8 | East Rutherford, NJ | MetLife Stadium

Tue, Aug 11 | Toronto, ON | Rogers Stadium

Wed, Aug 12 | Toronto, ON | Rogers Stadium

Mon, Aug 17 | Boston, MA | Gillette Stadium

Fri, Aug 21 | Chicago, IL | Soldier Field

Fri, Aug 28 | Santa Clara, CA | Levi’s® Stadium

Sat, Sep 5 | Las Vegas, NV | Allegiant Stadium

Sun, Sep 6 | Las Vegas, NV | Allegiant Stadium

Thu, Sep 10 | Dallas, TX | AT&T Stadium

Fri, Sep 25 | Los Angeles, CA | SoFi Stadium

Sat, Sep 26 | Los Angeles, CA | SoFi Stadium

Tue, Sep 29 | Glendale, AZ | State Farm Stadium

Sat, Oct 3 | El Paso, TX | Sun Bowl Stadium

Mon, Oct 5 | San Antonio, TX | Alamodome

Fri, Oct 9 | Houston, TX | NRG Stadium

Sat, Nov 7 | Atlanta, GA | Mercedes-Benz Stadium

Sun, Nov 8 | Atlanta, GA | Mercedes-Benz Stadium

Fri, Nov 20 | New Orleans, LA | Caesars Superdome

Thu, Dec 3 | Miami, FL | Hard Rock Stadium

Fri, Dec 11 | Tampa, FL | Raymond James Stadium

Which show will you be hitting?