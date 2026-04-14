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Chris Brown and Usher Reveal Tour Dates: NC on the List

Chris Brown and Usher have officially dropped the tour dates for their R&B tour, with Charlotte, NC making the list.

Published on April 14, 2026

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  • The tour kicks off in Denver on June 26 and wraps up in Tampa on December 11, hitting major cities.
  • Both artists are coming off highly successful tours, making this one of the biggest R&B events of the year.
  • Tickets go on presale on April 21 and general sale on April 27, available through the official tour website.
Usher/ Chris Brown
Source: Live Nation / Live Nation

R&B fans are excited after Chris Brown and Usher officially revealed dates for their upcoming “The R&B Tour.”

Unfortunately, Raleigh is not on the list.

A Major Stadium Tour

The 33-date North American tour kicks off June 26 in Denver and will hit major cities like Detroit, Chicago, Toronto, Los Angeles, Houston, and Miami before wrapping up in Tampa on December 11.

While the tour includes a stop in Charlotte on July 17, Raleigh was noticeably left off the schedule.

Usher/ Chris Brown
Source: Live Nation / Live Nation

Big Names, Big Moments

This tour brings together two of R&B’s biggest stars at a time when both are coming off major success.

Usher recently wrapped his Past, Present, Future tour, which sold over 1.1 million tickets across multiple legs.

Chris Brown also finished his Breezy Bowl XX Tour, which became the highest-grossing tour ever by a solo Black American male artist, pulling in nearly $300 million.

Now, fans will get to see both artists share the stage in what’s expected to be one of the biggest tours of the year.

Tickets and Presale Details

Fans can start planning now:

  • Citi presale begins: April 21
  • General on-sale: April 27 at 12 p.m. local time

Tickets will be available through the official tour website.

Full List of Tour Dates

Fri, Jun 26 | Denver, CO | Empower Field at Mile High

Tue, Jun 30 | Minneapolis, MN | U.S. Bank Stadium 

Thu, Jul 2 | Detroit, MI | Ford Field 

Fri, Jul 3 | Detroit, MI | Ford Field 

Tue, Jul 7 | Cleveland, OH | Huntington Bank Field 

Fri, Jul 10 | Washington, DC | Northwest Stadium 

Sat, Jul 11 | Washington, DC | Northwest Stadium 

Fri, Jul 17 | Charlotte, NC | Bank of America Stadium 

Tue, Jul 21 | St. Louis, MO | The Dome at America’s Center 

Sat, Jul 25 | Nashville, TN | Nissan Stadium 

Tue, Jul 28 | Birmingham, AL | Protective Stadium 

Sat, Aug 1 | Syracuse, NY | JMA Wireless Dome 

Fri, Aug 7 | East Rutherford, NJ | MetLife Stadium 

Sat, Aug 8 | East Rutherford, NJ | MetLife Stadium 

Tue, Aug 11 | Toronto, ON | Rogers Stadium 

Wed, Aug 12 | Toronto, ON | Rogers Stadium 

Mon, Aug 17 | Boston, MA | Gillette Stadium 

Fri, Aug 21 | Chicago, IL | Soldier Field 

Fri, Aug 28 | Santa Clara, CA | Levi’s® Stadium 

Sat, Sep 5 | Las Vegas, NV | Allegiant Stadium 

Sun, Sep 6 | Las Vegas, NV | Allegiant Stadium 

Thu, Sep 10 | Dallas, TX | AT&T Stadium 

Fri, Sep 25 | Los Angeles, CA | SoFi Stadium

Sat, Sep 26 | Los Angeles, CA | SoFi Stadium 

Tue, Sep 29 | Glendale, AZ | State Farm Stadium 

Sat, Oct 3 | El Paso, TX | Sun Bowl Stadium 

Mon, Oct 5 | San Antonio, TX | Alamodome 

Fri, Oct 9 | Houston, TX | NRG Stadium 

Sat, Nov 7 | Atlanta, GA | Mercedes-Benz Stadium 

Sun, Nov 8 | Atlanta, GA | Mercedes-Benz Stadium 

Fri, Nov 20 | New Orleans, LA | Caesars Superdome 

Thu, Dec 3 | Miami, FL | Hard Rock Stadium 

Fri, Dec 11 | Tampa, FL | Raymond James Stadium 

Which show will you be hitting?

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