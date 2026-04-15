Cardi B Launches Grow-Good Beauty, Sharing Her Real Hair Routine

Source: @freshmadeit / @freshmadeit

After months of teasing, Cardi B has officially launched her long-awaited haircare brand, Grow-Good Beauty, and fans are finally getting a real look at the routine behind her hair.

The release comes after years of questions about how she maintains her length and strength, something she’s now turning into a full product line.

From DIY Treatments to a Full Brand

The idea for Grow-Good Beauty started with Cardi’s own at-home routines.

She’s shared over the years that fans constantly asked about the hair masks and treatments she used. Instead of keeping those methods to herself, she decided to build a brand based on what actually worked for her.

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Cardi says the process wasn’t perfect. It involved trial and error, but those experiences helped her understand what supports real hair growth and health.

What the Line Includes

The launch features six core products designed to support a full haircare routine:

Shampoos

Conditioners

A deep treatment mask

A multi-use serum

Each product focuses on hydration, strength, and maintenance, combining natural ingredients like oils and plant extracts with modern formulas aimed at improving overall hair health.

Built Around Her Real Routine

One thing Cardi emphasizes is that her routine isn’t overly strict — it’s about paying attention to her hair.

She doesn’t follow a set wash schedule and instead adjusts based on what her hair needs. She also focuses on protecting her hair through low manipulation and treatments that help prevent damage over time.

That same mindset helped shape how the products were created.

Beyond just haircare, Cardi is also using the brand to shift how people think about “good hair.”

She’s been open about wanting to move away from texture-based standards and instead focus on healthy, growing hair. It’s also something she’s intentional about teaching her children, embracing their natural hair and building confidence early.

Read more about the launch here.