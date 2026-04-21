It’s 420! Could Marijuana Legalization Be Coming to NC?

Source: Angie Ange / Radio One Digital

As people across the country celebrate 420, a new conversation is blazing in North Carolina: could marijuana legalization finally be on the horizon?

A state advisory group now recommends a major shift in cannabis laws, suggesting that North Carolina move toward legalizing marijuana for adult use and creating a fully regulated market.

From Gray Area to Regulation

Right now, cannabis in North Carolina exists in a bit of a gray area.

Hemp-derived products like delta-8 and delta-9 THC are already sold in stores across the state under existing hemp laws. But many of these businesses operate with limited oversight, creating an industry that’s growing quickly without clear structure.

The advisory council says it’s time to change that.

What Legalization Could Look Like

The group is proposing a regulated system that would include:

Licensing for dispensaries

Product testing for safety

Age restrictions

Taxes on cannabis sales

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The goal is to bring an already active market out of the shadows and into a system that can be monitored and regulated.

Officials also pointed out that billions of dollars are already being spent on cannabis in North Carolina, much of it through unregulated or illegal channels.

While the idea is gaining attention, legalization is far from guaranteed.

Any changes would have to be approved by state lawmakers, and North Carolina has historically been slow to move on cannabis legislation.

North Carolina may not be there yet, but with new recommendations on the table, legalization is at least part of the discussion.

Read the full article here.